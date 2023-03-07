By night’s sleep is important for adults and children. Sleeping for an adequate amount of hours helps us feel more energized during the day and it helps us focus on our daily tasks. For parent’s bedtime can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it can be relaxing and stressful at the same time. Children can resist if bedtime is not their favorite time of the day, or they might want to continue playing. To help you, I will provide a few tips to create a bedtime routine and that will improve your child’s cognitive physical and social-emotional development.

Have a consistent time to go to bed

It’s important children have interrupted time to sleep and hopefully receive 11-14 hours of sleep (this may vary depending on their age). The best way to achieve this, is to set a specific time. For example, your child will go to bed at 7 p.m. to get enough sleep. Try to keep this time consistent as possible.

Create a schedule

If you have decided your child’s bedtime is at 7 p.m., it is important that you do not start preparing for bedtime at 6:45 p.m. Take your time. For young children a visual schedule is helpful, there are many printable schedules you may download, or you can create your own. An idea is to print the schedule and laminate it to be able to reuse it. You can have the schedule and check off the items as you do them.

Include calm but fun activities

Bedtime doesn’t always consist of just brushing teeth and laying down, there are other activities you may include. If a bath is part of your schedule, make sure to include bathtub toys, play with your child, you can also put relaxing children’s music. Include story time, have your child pick the book they would like you to read (limit to one or two books). Brushing teeth is great for quality time. You can play a song about brushing teeth and join your child. If you know bedtime is coming up, provide a quiet play time. Instead of jumping or running right before bed, have puzzles, magna tiles or other more sit-down materials. This will set the tone for a more relaxed environment and transition smoother into bedtime.

Provide warnings

Sometimes activities such as cleaning up toys can be difficult. It can be helpful to have a visual timer such as a sand timer. It can also be a timer with sound if that works best. Before it’s time to clean up, you can go to your child and let them know there is 5 minutes left to play and show them the timer. You can use this with the different activities in the bedtime schedule.

These are a few ideas of how to help create a bedtime routine for your child. If you have any questions or would like more ideas, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.