Usually, I enjoy looking at Facebook memories. Most of the time it makes me smile to look back on funny things that my now 14-year-old said or did when he was a toddler or a preschooler.

Like just the other day I had a memory that popped up from a post from 11 years ago. Luke had asked Dave, my husband, if he would peel him an orange. Dave suggested that they should clean off the counter first to which Luke replied, “Well, I guess I’ll just have some grapes.”

When Luke was three-years-old, he was adamant that he worked at John Deere. He would refuse to be dropped off at daycare because he had to work. I remember those were the same days that I tried to explain that his job was to go to school and he was too young to go to have a job.

Those were the same days that he would scream and sometimes throw himself on the ground upon entering the door to the daycare. The staff must have hated those days as much as I did.

I can smile now as those memories pop up, but it wasn’t so much fun at the time.

Some of the memories remind me of days that I would like to forget. Days that were difficult, emotional and painful.

Yesterday there were a series of posts of support, friendship and love. It took me some time to figure out what was happening nine years ago, but then I remembered. January 15th was the beginning of the end of my dad’s battle with cancer.

He had been experiencing a lot more pain than previously and I had taken him back to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he was admitted.

I don’t remember a lot of that time, but I do know that after my dad came home from the hospital, he discontinued chemotherapy and the cancer grew. There were fewer good days and even though there were a lot of good memories of my daughter graduating from high school around that same time, all I could focus on was my dad’s dying.

I think my life around that time could best be described by the quote, “My mind is like an internet browser. Seventeen tabs are open, four of them are frozen and I don’t know where the music is coming from.”

Life is like that sometimes. We rarely know when we’re experiencing the beginning of the end.

I was a different person nine years ago. Sometimes I wish that I could go back and experience that time again with my dad, but other times, I’m not sure I would want to if there was an opportunity.

As I remember that time, I didn’t know how I was going to keep the farm going, to care for my mom and my family while I was working at a very full-time job. I’m constantly learning to trust in what God has for me.

“Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else. Every end is a new beginning.” (Fred Rogers)

I’ve learned some very important things about life and love. Beginnings and endings. I’ve grieved, but I also recognize that it is a process that has no end.

As we move forward in this year, smile at the memories and look for new beginnings. Trust the process.

“Our footprints always follow us on the days when it’s been snowing. They always show us where we’ve been, but never where we’re going.” (Winnie the Pooh)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0