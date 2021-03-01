Being a good steward

“I also see the passion for your farm and your animals. I see you giving them the absolute best possible care you can give them, and your animals being so thankful for you. I see you being SO MAD that a waterer (that isn’t supposed to freeze) is frozen solid...but the thought of doing ANYTHING else with your life hasn’t crossed your mind. Not even once.”

“Friends, I know it’s cold. I know everything is frozen. It’s ok to be tired and frustrated and OVER all the hard days. But know you’re not in this alone, and this won’t last forever. God entrusted you with these animals and knows you’re doing your best to care for them, even when the weather isn’t good. Keep going!! And call a friend if you need to lift your spirits.”

I care for the animals in the absolute worse conditions because I am a steward of the gifts that God gave me in the farm like the generations before me.

One of the articles that I read about stewardship talked about time, talents and treasures. “Everything on this created earth has a purpose. I think another big part of stewardship is recognizing the power of God in the creation and taking care of it as He would expect us to.” (catholicmomvibes.com)

The author suggests ways to apply stewardship to our lives.