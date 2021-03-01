Being a good steward

A few weeks ago, I wrote about being a farmer in the cold and then it was frigid the next day. In fact, the recorded temperatures were colder than anything that I had ever experienced in my lifetime.
I had jokingly asked “why would I have cattle during the winter if I was so miserable?”
I saw this posted on Facebook and while I don’t know the author, I felt like I would be their friend. I could completely identify.
“Hey, livestock caretaker during the winter...I see you.”
“I see you bundling up in your winter clothes (some still wet from yesterday’s melted snow) before the sun is in the sky. I see you filling buckets of grain, shaking out straw for new babies, shoveling snow out of a feed bunk, and swinging an axe to chop ice so your animals have water to drink. I see you.
I see you stumbling over frozen hoof prints, grumbling curse words when the truck won’t start, falling down on the ice, cutting net wrap while getting snow in your eye, and having slightly wet feet because there’s a hole in your boot. I see you.”
“I see you watching the weather forecast with hope for warmer temperatures. I see you worrying, pushing on, praying, hoping, feeling lonely, persevering, and on the really hard days...wondering why in the you have these things in the first place??? I see you.”
“I also see the passion for your farm and your animals. I see you giving them the absolute best possible care you can give them, and your animals being so thankful for you. I see you being SO MAD that a waterer (that isn’t supposed to freeze) is frozen solid...but the thought of doing ANYTHING else with your life hasn’t crossed your mind. Not even once.”
“Friends, I know it’s cold. I know everything is frozen. It’s ok to be tired and frustrated and OVER all the hard days. But know you’re not in this alone, and this won’t last forever. God entrusted you with these animals and knows you’re doing your best to care for them, even when the weather isn’t good. Keep going!! And call a friend if you need to lift your spirits.”
I care for the animals in the absolute worse conditions because I am a steward of the gifts that God gave me in the farm like the generations before me.
One of the articles that I read about stewardship talked about time, talents and treasures. “Everything on this created earth has a purpose. I think another big part of stewardship is recognizing the power of God in the creation and taking care of it as He would expect us to.” (catholicmomvibes.com)
The author suggests ways to apply stewardship to our lives.
1. Consider how you really spend in your time.
2. Find something that you can do to give back to your community or become a prayer warrior for others.
3. Use your gifts and talents to better others’ lives.
“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” (1 Peter 4:10)
My practice of naming our baby calves at the farm is a form of stewardship.
Every year I choose a television show and name the calves after the characters. This year’s theme is country music singers.
Luckily, our calves waited until after the bitter cold to arrive and so far we have a Patsy Cline, Lorretta Lynn, George Jones, June Carter, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, Crystal Gayle and Kenny Rogers.