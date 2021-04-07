Beyond expectations

Was Easter all that you hoped it would be? Did you get to see family and friends? Was the dinner good? Was your chocolate bunny delightful? Or did you find that the whole experience was . . . somewhat different than you had imagined?

My Easter was . . . well, not as usual. No large family gathering, no in-person worship service with lilies and organ music. I did attempt a Facebook Live sunrise service for the first time! But the recorded music didn’t work, and the video turned out sideways. Oh, well.

I am comforted by the knowledge that the first Easter did not really turn out “as expected.” If you look at Mark 16:1-8, you will read that Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome were expecting something entirely different as they made their way toward the tomb that Easter morning. They were expecting the stone to be rolled across the mouth of the tomb. They were expecting to need help to roll it away. They were expecting to have to anoint the dead, mangled body of one they had loved so well.