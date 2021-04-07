Beyond expectations

Was Easter all that you hoped it would be? Did you get to see family and friends? Was the dinner good? Was your chocolate bunny delightful? Or did you find that the whole experience was . . . somewhat different than you had imagined?
My Easter was . . . well, not as usual. No large family gathering, no in-person worship service with lilies and organ music. I did attempt a Facebook Live sunrise service for the first time! But the recorded music didn’t work, and the video turned out sideways. Oh, well.
I am comforted by the knowledge that the first Easter did not really turn out “as expected.” If you look at Mark 16:1-8, you will read that Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome were expecting something entirely different as they made their way toward the tomb that Easter morning. They were expecting the stone to be rolled across the mouth of the tomb. They were expecting to need help to roll it away. They were expecting to have to anoint the dead, mangled body of one they had loved so well.
But no! The stone was rolled away! An angel appeared in the tomb and gave them the startling news of the resurrection! Their expectations were shattered; their sense of what was real was turned on its head, and they were filled with fear and wonder. Nothing was as expected. “So they went out and fled from the tomb, for terror and amazement had seized them; and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.”
This year, especially, when nothing, still, is quite as expected, I treasure this version of the Easter story. This is the story I need: this story of the gap that existed between God’s reality and our recognition of it. I, too, live in the gap between the rending of death and the wonder of resurrection. I believe that God is sovereign, but I am impatient with humanity’s injustice. I trust that all will be well, but I cry out when all is not well right now. I do not always appreciate God’s timing.
As the women at the tomb learned, sometimes fear precedes joy. Sometimes shocked silence is our first response. But in God’s good time, the gap is bridged. We can lean into the angel’s message: “Do not be afraid.” Despite appearances, nothing is lost. The tomb is empty; Christ is risen! Death is defeated; love is eternal! We can trust that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ! Allelujah! Amen!