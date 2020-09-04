Big Give is a big deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a riddle. What’s really big, happens next week, and will benefit Gage County in many, many ways? That’s right! It’s the 2020 Big Give Gage day of Giving.

Last year’s first-ever Big Give Gage event raised over $172,000 and benefited 47 local non-profits. This year the fundraiser is bigger and better than ever with 57 non-profits signed up to participate. The focus is on funding that will help with everything from health, education, animal welfare, food assistance programs, and everything in between.

The Beatrice Humane Society is proud to once again be one of the non-profits involved in this ambitious project. It’s all scheduled for next Thursday, September 10th, and donations can be made from midnight on the 10th through the next 24 hours.

Of course, there are many wonderful non-profits participating in this special endeavor. Fundraising is the lifeblood necessary to keep them all operating. The same is true for the Beatrice Humane Society and the Beatrice Animal Shelter that it operates.

Your donation will help us to continue our work with lost and homeless animals in Gage County and to cover the costs of operating our local shelter. Our work is never done, and our need for financial resources is ongoing.