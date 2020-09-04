Big Give is a big deal

Here’s a riddle. What’s really big, happens next week, and will benefit Gage County in many, many ways? That’s right! It’s the 2020 Big Give Gage day of Giving.
Last year’s first-ever Big Give Gage event raised over $172,000 and benefited 47 local non-profits. This year the fundraiser is bigger and better than ever with 57 non-profits signed up to participate. The focus is on funding that will help with everything from health, education, animal welfare, food assistance programs, and everything in between.
The Beatrice Humane Society is proud to once again be one of the non-profits involved in this ambitious project. It’s all scheduled for next Thursday, September 10th, and donations can be made from midnight on the 10th through the next 24 hours.
Of course, there are many wonderful non-profits participating in this special endeavor. Fundraising is the lifeblood necessary to keep them all operating. The same is true for the Beatrice Humane Society and the Beatrice Animal Shelter that it operates.
Your donation will help us to continue our work with lost and homeless animals in Gage County and to cover the costs of operating our local shelter. Our work is never done, and our need for financial resources is ongoing.
This has been an especially busy year at the shelter. An ambitious foster program was organized in April and, thanks to the kind souls who opened their hearts and their homes, most all of the shelter guests were placed in foster homes. And the best news of all is that many of the foster placements ended up as permanent adoptions.
Then in March and again in July, the Humane Society’s major fundraiser was postponed and then canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Donors who had already sent in their money for tickets to the event were kind enough to let us keep it. But the inability to host the live and silent auctions in person, was a financial loss.
Therefore, this year’s Big Give Day is very important. Caring for all the wonderful shelter critters can be costly, so this year’s donations will be especially appreciated.
How To donate
If you would like to make a Big Give donation to the Beatrice Humane Society, or to any of the 57 non-profits, you have a couple of options. You can donate online on September 10th at biggivegage.org. If you would like to make a donation in-person, in-person collection sites will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and will be located at Indian Creek Mall and the Vintage Venue in downtown Beatrice.
If you write a check, please make the check payable to Big Give Gage or to the Gage County Foundation and write the name of your designated non-profit in the memo line.
If you have questions, call the animal shelter at 402-228-9100. Your “give” will give hope for the future to many deserving animals.
Kittens, kittens everywhere
Speaking of busy days at the Beatrice Animal Shelter, there seems no end in sight to this year’s “kitten season”. In the past two weeks, 22 area kittens all under the age of four weeks have found their way to the shelter.
And almost all of them need to be bottle-fed which means that some dedicated folks are not getting much sleep.
One of the 22 wee ones needed some extra treatment and attention. The little four-week-old calico named “Forest” (not sure why) came into the shelter in rough shape. She may have been hit by a car or suffered another traumatic incident.
She is now getting loving nursing care and attention and is walking a bit more each day. She will not require surgery, but still needs to continue her recuperative process. And she is in just the right place to get it.
Want to help?
As you can well imagine, all of these kittens need lots of supplies to keep them going. According to shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, there is great need for Purina Kitten Food, kitty litter, and cash donations for purchasing special kitten formula. If you would like to donate any of these items, drop them off at the shelter during regular business hours.
Whether you choose to participate in next Thursday’s Big Give day or if you donate supplies or money to the kitten cause, please know that your support is greatly appreciated.
