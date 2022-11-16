Big reasons to shop small Nov. 26

Maybe you’re missing the farmers market, or maybe you look for ways to shop small on Small Business Saturday every year.

Well, look no further.

The Beatrice Farmers Market and Vintage Venue have you covered. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon, you can stop by Vintage Venue at Seventh and Court streets to visit local vendors and enjoy a breakfast buffet (food available as early as 8 a.m.) with ingredients sourced from the vendors themselves.

This popup Fall Farmers Market and Breakfast Buffet will showcase over ten local vendors under one roof and is a family friendly way to kick off your Saturday. Some vendors you’ll likely recognize from the regular farmers market season, and some may be new to you. Either way, you can expect to see a variety of items, including: seasonal fresh produce, honey products, jams and jellies, assorted baked goods, locally roasted coffee, handmade gifts and homegoods, wellness products and more.

I’m sure you’re already sold, but in case you need more reasons to shop small this year, I found a handy list put together by my horticulture colleagues at CommunityEnvironment.unl.edu:

-Stay in touch with the seasons. Enjoying seasonally ripened foods allows you to reap the benefits of fruits and vegetables at their peak tastes, often at a lower cost.

-It’s an experience. Buying locally gives your family the opportunity for a unique experience. Whether you go to a farmers market, or even to the farm itself, you get a chance to meet the farmer and find out where and how your food is grown.

-You end up inspired. Once you have a taste for local foods, you’ll want to try your hand at new products and recipes. Purchasing from a farmers market may even inspire you to plan an entire meal around a great (maybe even surprising) find that day.

-Reduces your carbon footprint. On average, food travels 1500 miles from the farm to your plate. Most fruits and vegetables are shipped into Nebraska from California and Florida. Buying locally lets you know where your food is coming from, all while helping the environment.

-Keeps producers local. By buying local foods, you are assisting the preservation of your community and the local farmers in it. Buying locally aids in establishing recently started Nebraska farmers as a viable source of local food. This helps the community grow and preserve the farming heritage for future generations.

-Supports Nebraska economies. The profits gained by local farmers circulate back into the community. On average, for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $45 goes right back into the community. However, for every $100 spent at a non-local business, only $14 goes back into the community. By buying locally, you provide a local stimulus package that is entirely earmarked for your surrounding community.

-Supports community groups. Non-profits receive approximately 350% more support from locally owned businesses than they do from non-local businesses. This means your local youth sports teams, FFA chapters, scouts, or food pantries may receive more donations simply because YOU support local businesses whose owners care about your community.

-It’s easier than ever. Simply stop by Vintage Venue from 9am-12pm on Nov. 26 to show your support and source local goods.