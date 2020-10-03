What a difference a year makes. This time last October we were enjoying the fall weather, talking about the annual harvest, and hoping the Huskers would be competitive during the football and volleyball seasons. And now this.

But through it all, and through all of our worldly trials and tribulations, pet owners know there is nothing quite like the unconditional love of a companion animal to help make the challenges of life a little better. Whether it’s coming home from a bad day at work or a frustrating disagreement with a friend or family member, a loving animal is better than therapy.

Tomorrow, Oct. 4, you will have an opportunity to honor your beloved pets by participating in a Blessing of the Animals at the north parking lot of St. John Lutheran Church at 701 No. 6th St. The community-wide event that is free and open to the public will begin at 2 p.m. All faiths are welcome, and the blessing is non-denominational.

Administering the blessings will be St. John Pastor Ernesto Medina and Pastor Kathi Forrest of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The animals in attendance must be well-behaved (humans too) and on leashes or in crates. Horses, goats, pigs, fowl, and other farm animals are also invited.