Boost your child’s health, simply

Sit down as a family whenever possible to enjoy a meal together. This encourages bonding and good eating habits, even if only done a couple times a week.

Healthy habits. As the role model of your household, one of the best things you can do to help your children form healthy habits is set a good example.

Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, choose lower-sodium options and make at least half the grains your family eats whole grains. For beverages, choose water over drinks with added sugars most often.

Even though my daughter has recently become a picky eater, I have no doubt that watching her mom and dad enjoy a variety of healthy foods will lead her to try them—eventually.

Get moving. Aside from being a great way to spend time together, regular physical activity strengthens muscle and bones, promotes a healthy body weight, supports learning, develops social skills and builds self-esteem.

Preschool age children are encouraged to be active throughout the day, while older children and adolescents need at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity daily.

This doesn’t need to be accomplished in one shot, so encourage mini activity breaks to get that blood pumping throughout the day.

Have fun, eat well and be active together—you won’t regret it.

