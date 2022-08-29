When my son was in elementary school, he had a book entitled “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst. He must have really enjoyed it because we read the book, saw the movie and quoted it regularly in our conversations.

I feel like I’ve been starring in the movie the last few weeks. It’s been a series of terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days. I could even add some more adjectives like rotten and good for nothing.

We’ve all been there. The days nothing seems to go the right way. I’ve had so many of those days – in a row- that I’m beginning to question some life choices.

In the book the little boy starts off by sharing all of the difficult things that were happening from the time he woke up, went to school, and after school. He talks about all the things he hated about the day and notes throughout that he plans to move to Australia.

But mom says “some days are just like that. Even in Australia.”

Well, I’m not going to Australia, but I did need to change my attitude. So I just decided that whenever I found myself leaning towards the negative, I was going to intentionally look for the positive. You can always think “but, then again.”

A couple weeks ago, I was in the middle of a Monday. It was, in fact, a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day full of zoom training when I get a text from my brother. The cows were out again! About three-fourths of the herd had broken the fence, swam the watershed, crossed the beans and wondered home where they happily munching on the alfalfa he had just stacked in the barn.

I wasn’t planning to spend the final hours of that day fixing fence and chasing cows out of the beans.

But then again, it was a beautiful evening with a light breeze. The bugs were taking a break and the sun setting over the water was gorgeous.

The next several mornings of early chores were hard. I was physically exhausted and I was looking for cows and calves that had evaded the “great roundup of 2022” and were rogue in the area. Cuss words were uttered. Relationships were bruised. Mistakes were made.

But then again, the sun rises with fog in the lower areas and over the water. It was so still and peaceful, the water looked like glass.

Despite the sleep I was missing out on, being at the farm allowed me to observe nature waking up. I’ve seen a flock of young turkeys, a doe with twin fawns and another doe with triplets.

Last weekend I was helping at a competitive trail ride in Missouri. On Saturday it was miserably humid and not a lot of fun but, then again, I spent uninterrupted time with some of my favorite people their horses.

Sunday we had a rain storm which delayed and eventually cancelled our ride, but I found a covered picnic table and was enjoying my early morning in quiet. A few friends joined me under the cover and we were sharing watermelon. My hands were terribly sticky after the melon and so I leaned out and washed off in the rain.

I thought it was genius. My friend laughed and said “that’s what I enjoy about you. You always find the silver lining.”

It’s my superpower. I hope that even on your worst days you can find the good.

“Be strong. Be brave. Be fearless. You are never alone.” (Joshua 1:9)