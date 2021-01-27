Carbs are friend, not foe

If part of your New Year’s resolution involved cutting out carbohydrates, I hope you’ll reconsider.
Carbohydrates (we’ll call them carbs) have gotten a bad rap with the rise of popular diets like Atkins, Paleo and Keto—leaving people understandably confused about their place in a healthy lifestyle.
The biggest thing to remember is that carbs are a broad category of food with not all types being created equal. It’s the type, quality and quantity that ultimately affect one’s health.
What are carbs?
Carbs, fats and protein are the three main macronutrients in food. These, along with alcohol, provide energy in the form of calories to be burned off or stored.
Most foods have some combination of these main macronutrients. A half cup of brown rice, for example, has about one gram of fat, 22 grams of carbs and two grams of protein. It makes sense, then, why brown rice is considered a carb.
Type and quality matter
The two main types of carbs found in food are simple and complex. Within each type, foods are then categorized by nutrient quality.
Simple carbs, sometimes referred to as simple sugars, are found in exactly the foods you would think: table sugar, honey, candy, pastries and desserts. However, you’ll also find simple carbs in highly nutritious foods, like whole fruits (fructose) and dairy products (lactose).
When it comes to limiting your intake of simple carbs, it’s important to note those found in an apple or a glass of low-fat milk are naturally occurring. These naturally occurring sugars do not need to be limited because they are paired with important nutrients like vitamins, fiber and calcium.
It’s the simple carbs added to foods and beverages, like cakes and pop, that should be limited for good health. This is because these items have a lot of sugar without the added health benefits.
Complex carbs, also known as starches, include grain products (bread, pasta, crackers and rice) and starchy vegetables (potatoes, corn, peas and dried beans). Just like with their simple counterparts, complex carbs vary in their nutrient quality.
Refined grains, like those made from all-purpose flour, have gone through a process where the parts of the grain containing the vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber have been removed. This creates a product great for baking but low in important nutrients.
Choosing products made from whole-grains and incorporating starchy vegetables into your eating pattern is a great way to fuel your body. The fiber in these foods keeps both your heart and your gut working well. It also helps you feel full longer, leading to better appetite regulation.
And that’s not all—these foods are also packed with vitamins and minerals vital to good health.
So, the next time you’re thinking about cutting carbs, I would encourage you to instead take a good, honest look at the type, quality and quantity of the carbs in your current eating pattern.
