Carbs are friend, not foe

When it comes to limiting your intake of simple carbs, it’s important to note those found in an apple or a glass of low-fat milk are naturally occurring. These naturally occurring sugars do not need to be limited because they are paired with important nutrients like vitamins, fiber and calcium.

It’s the simple carbs added to foods and beverages, like cakes and pop, that should be limited for good health. This is because these items have a lot of sugar without the added health benefits.

Complex carbs, also known as starches, include grain products (bread, pasta, crackers and rice) and starchy vegetables (potatoes, corn, peas and dried beans). Just like with their simple counterparts, complex carbs vary in their nutrient quality.

Refined grains, like those made from all-purpose flour, have gone through a process where the parts of the grain containing the vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber have been removed. This creates a product great for baking but low in important nutrients.

Choosing products made from whole-grains and incorporating starchy vegetables into your eating pattern is a great way to fuel your body. The fiber in these foods keeps both your heart and your gut working well. It also helps you feel full longer, leading to better appetite regulation.