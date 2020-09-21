Celebrate strong families

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking for something to celebrate? Family Day is Sept. 28, but it’s a celebration that lasts all year. Celebrate the positive influence that parents (and all adults) have on kids. Share meals, play games and read together, help with homework and school projects, ask about their day, work together, join 4-H … these things will boost a child’s development and create strong, healthy relationships. The earlier you start connecting with kids, the better. Research shows that children with hands-on parents are more likely to stay substance free. Parental engagement matters. Strong and engaged families create happier homes, great schools and communities.

Records &awards due Oct. 1

Years from now when the banners are packed into boxes and trophies are dusty on the shelves, you will pick up the memories, hold them close, and realize they are what really mattered. 4-H families, clubs, volunteers, memories, fun, and learning… 4-H offers the tools to record memories in the Career Portfolio and the Achievement Application. 4-H members have talent and it’s time to fill out and submit your record form and apply for awards by October 1. We offer a club reward for 100 percent completion of membership. Website: gage.unl.edu. Finish strong!

National 4-H Week