Celebrate strong families

Looking for something to celebrate? Family Day is Sept. 28, but it’s a celebration that lasts all year. Celebrate the positive influence that parents (and all adults) have on kids. Share meals, play games and read together, help with homework and school projects, ask about their day, work together, join 4-H … these things will boost a child’s development and create strong, healthy relationships. The earlier you start connecting with kids, the better. Research shows that children with hands-on parents are more likely to stay substance free. Parental engagement matters. Strong and engaged families create happier homes, great schools and communities.
Records &awards due Oct. 1
Years from now when the banners are packed into boxes and trophies are dusty on the shelves, you will pick up the memories, hold them close, and realize they are what really mattered. 4-H families, clubs, volunteers, memories, fun, and learning… 4-H offers the tools to record memories in the Career Portfolio and the Achievement Application. 4-H members have talent and it’s time to fill out and submit your record form and apply for awards by October 1. We offer a club reward for 100 percent completion of membership. Website: gage.unl.edu. Finish strong!
National 4-H Week
4-H has a strong, rich history... life changing for many youth, families and adult volunteers. We celebrate the difference it makes in the lives of youth. We celebrate life skills learned. We celebrate career choices from project experiences. We celebrate character development. We celebrate relationships with youth of all ages and adults of all ages.
We celebrate 4-H Week, October 4-10, and all year long. Kids are inspired through project work, learning life skills, making a difference in our community. We celebrate strong 4-H members, families, volunteers, business partners and 4-H supporters for working with us to grow great kids, families and communities. Thank you for your commitment and resources. Know a 4-H member, parent, volunteer or club, give them a high five, as youth learn life skills, strong work ethic and good character, give leadership and make a difference in our community. Share your 4-H pride in October and all year!
Go green - start a 4-H Club
4-H offers a wide variety of opportunities for youth to discover the world, community and themselves. Gage County 4-H is open to youth, age 8 through age 18, with over 100 projects. In 4-H, youth develop life skills, character, leadership and citizenship. Youth make their own choices and set their own goals. Minimum club size is 5 members, with clubs lead by volunteer adults. Parents are encouraged to attend meetings and activities. If you have a group of friends and you would like to organize a club or just volunteer your time, contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384.
Not old enough for 4-H? Join Clover Kids, kids ages 5-7. The fun starts here for future 4-H members. Online enrollment for 4-H members, Clover Kids, and adult volunteers: https://ne.4honline.com. Deadline is May 1. Learn green. Laugh green. Love green. Green is a good color – for you and for me!
