Celebrating Independence Day

Next weekend our country will once again celebrate the birth of this great nation. Since last year’s Fourth of July came in the midst of the terrible pandemic, many picnics, barbecues, and fireworks displays were minimized or didn’t happen at all.
Now that the Covid-19 vaccine has made it possible to loosen restrictions of face masks and social distancing, this will undoubtedly be a rip-roaring 4th of July. But before you go crazy buying up fireworks, please give the matter some thought.
Not all of God’s creatures love the explosions of noise and bursts of pyrotechnics. And it’s not just the actual 4th that the fireworks fly…it’s more like the whole week before the holiday.
Our backyard is full of a variety of wonderful songbirds and feathered friends plus bunnies, squirrels, and probably opossums and racoons. The barrage of what sounds like cannon fire and the burning chemical smell of the pyrotechnics is undoubtedly frightening and confusing to all wildlife.
The noise is especially terrifying to our wonderful companion animals like dogs and cats. We must remember that our pets’ senses of smell and hearing are especially keen, and the shrill shrieking of fireworks and the bomb-like explosions are terrifying.
A Ticket Home
It’s easy to understand why July 5th is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters across the country. The facilities are inundated with animals that were spooked and fled into the night at the risk of winding up lost, injured, or killed.
If your furry friends are not wearing proper identification now, please make sure you correct that situation before the holiday. Tags on the collar or microchipping both work to get your pet back home. You can call the Beatrice Animal Shelter at 402-228-9100 to schedule a microchip appointment. Cost is 25 dollars per chip and includes registration in the national registry. You might also want to have a recent photo of your pet in case he gets away from home and you need to post it on social media or elsewhere.
Tips for a Safe Fourth
The ASPCA has a few other tips to keep in mind over the upcoming holiday.
* Some dogs are susceptible to sunburn and skin damage. Use a sunscreen to protect your dog, but make sure you choose one specifically made for dogs. Some ingredients in human sunscreen can be toxic to dogs.
Also, do not put insect repellant on your pet that isn’t made specifically for pets. DEET may cause neurological issues.
* Oils, candles, insect coils, and other citronella-based repellants are irritating to pets. Inhalation can cause respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, and ingestion can harm your pet’s nervous system.
* You probably knew that beer and chocolate are not good for pets, but were you aware that onions, coffee, avocado, grapes, and raisins are all possible hazards for dogs and cats? Best idea…don’t share your picnic with your furry friends.
* Once the fireworks are firing, consider putting your cat and/or dog in a quiet room and close the curtains and blinds. White noise in the background will help to drown out unwanted noise. The annoying static sound that you can find between radio channels is actually a great form of white noise and will help to drown out extraneous exploding sounds.
* Remember the “Thunder Shirt” from a previous column? You might consider using it during the fireworks frenzy to add a layer of psychological security to your pup.
The Fourth of July is a fun-filled weekend. There are many ways to celebrate the holiday with family and friends to honor the birthday of this nation. One way that benefits our companion animal friends is an idea I saw on social media.
Instead of buying boxes of fireworks that go up in smoke, consider purchasing a couple bags of dog or cat food for the animal shelter. It will be dollars well-spent, and you will be an All-American hero. What a great idea!
Remembering Champ
We learned last week of the passing of beloved member of our nation’s First Family. “Champ," the Bidens’ 13-year-old German Shepherd, passed away peacefully at home.
The Bidens released a statement that said, “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.”
According to a CNN report, the Biden’s furry friend was a month old when Biden picked him out of a litter from a breeder in Spring City, Pennsylvania. Getting Champ was a promise kept by Jill Biden who said her husband could get a dog if he and Barack Obama won the presidential election. Apparently, Biden had had German Shepherds “since I was a kid.” The Biden grandchildren helped to name the new puppy “Champ” as an homage to the nickname Joe Biden’s father called his son.
Our hearts go out to the First Family at this time of loss. I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, a Catholic or a Protestant, rich or poor, professional or blue-collar.
Loving a pet is the great common denominator that we have in lock-step with those who seem so different from us. We understand the sadness of losing a family pet no matter how we voted. Rest in peace, Champ.