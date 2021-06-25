Celebrating Independence Day

* Once the fireworks are firing, consider putting your cat and/or dog in a quiet room and close the curtains and blinds. White noise in the background will help to drown out unwanted noise. The annoying static sound that you can find between radio channels is actually a great form of white noise and will help to drown out extraneous exploding sounds.

* Remember the “Thunder Shirt” from a previous column? You might consider using it during the fireworks frenzy to add a layer of psychological security to your pup.

The Fourth of July is a fun-filled weekend. There are many ways to celebrate the holiday with family and friends to honor the birthday of this nation. One way that benefits our companion animal friends is an idea I saw on social media.

Instead of buying boxes of fireworks that go up in smoke, consider purchasing a couple bags of dog or cat food for the animal shelter. It will be dollars well-spent, and you will be an All-American hero. What a great idea!

Remembering Champ

We learned last week of the passing of beloved member of our nation’s First Family. “Champ," the Bidens’ 13-year-old German Shepherd, passed away peacefully at home.