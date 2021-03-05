Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Another beautiful dog of Ireland is the Irish Wolfhound – also known as a gentle giant. Because of its size and presence, this handsome beast has inspired literature, poetry, and mythology.

According to Wikipedia, the AKC considers the Irish Wolfhound to be the tallest of all dog breeds and claims it is remarkable in combining power and swiftness with keen sight. “As a sighthound, this breed was bred for long solitary hunts based solely on the dog’s ability to visualize its landscape.”

Irish Wolfhounds are often favored for their loyalty, affection, patience, and devotion. And interestingly, the breed is usually unreliable as a watchdog of property as they are often friendly toward strangers. Their size, however, just might be a deterrent.

When a wolfhound senses that its human is in danger, it’s a different story. They display a fearless nature and seem to sense when ill-will or malicious intentions are directed toward their companion.

President Herbert Hoover’s wife, Lou, had three Irish Wolfhounds, but none of them worked out well for the family. One died shortly after arriving at the White House, one was unusually shy and was returned to the woman who gave it to Mrs. Hoover, and one bit a Marine guard and was given to a soldier. President John F. Kennedy’s family also had a wolfhound named Wolf.