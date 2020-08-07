Celebrating the good things

I don’t need to tell you that we’re living in unprecedented times in a crazy world. In times like these, it’s always nice to hear some good news…something to make us smile and give us a glimmer of hope for better days ahead. Recently, the Beatrice Animal Shelter was part of a “happy tails” good news story that did just that.
The story begins with a beautiful male Persian cat that came into the shelter as a stray. The staff named him “Reno” since they, of course, did not know that his real name is “Murphy."
According to the Beatrice Humane Society post on its Facebook page, Murphy was obviously not an outside kitty, but he found himself somehow outdoors and alone. And as far as street smarts go, Murphy had none even though he did get all of the good looks. Unfortunately, being handsome didn’t count for much in this situation.
Fortunately, a good Samaritan slowly befriended him and was able to get him to safety at the animal shelter. Loving hands and lots of TLC from the staff helped with Murphy’s mental and emotional state, but he also had some major medical issues from the days he spent outdoors.
Fabulous fate
Once he started recovering from those, the beautification process began. And that’s where fate entered the picture. Holly from B and B Pet Grooming did a complimentary grooming for Murphy. She took a photo of the eight-year-old beauty and posted it on her Facebook page. Through the magic of social media, his owners, who had assumed the worst about their feline friend, heard about the photo, checked it out, and the rest is history.
Today, after three months in the not-so-great outdoors, this lucky guy is completing his recovery in the comfort of his own home. And he has a new registered microchip that will help to get him back home if, heaven forbid, he ends up in the scary outdoors again.
Murphy’s story has a happy ending, but most cats aren’t so fortunate. Shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, reminds pet owners that if you have lost an indoor-only cat, post fliers, utilize social media, check in at local shelters often, and don’t give up! Cats often show up weeks or even months after going missing, and as was the case with Murphy, they often are found just a short distance from home.
And very importantly, microchip your pets and keep the chip registration information up-to-date if you move. Call the shelter as soon as your pet goes missing and check back often. Pets are usually only given 72 hours to get reclaimed before they are placed up for adoption…another reason to make sure your pets are microchipped.
We are thrilled that little Murphy is living the good life once again with his humans. Definitely a happy tale for a handsome tail!
Going-going-gone
As you probably have heard by now, the Beatrice Humane Society made the difficult decision to cancel its 18th annual “Paws-itively Desserts and More” fundraiser. The event fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic that has rocked the world and changed life as we knew it.
Since the live and silent auctions will not be happening this year, the committee decided to take 25 of the donated items and put them up for bids through an online auction. Details are being finalized for the August 14-15 event. Watch Facebook for more information about how you can participate.
Items include a Toro snow blower, a Toro lawn mower, three nights at a Colorado vacation home, a party for 20 at Stone Hollow Brewery, Husker memorabilia, Valentino’s pizza once a month for a year, diamond paw print earrings, a sterling silver paw print necklace, cinnamon rolls once a month for six months, a private party for 30 at The Mechanical Room, ladies’ golf lessons, gift certificates, and much more.
Don’t miss this chance to pick up some wonderful items and to help the wonderful critters at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. They’re counting on you!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!