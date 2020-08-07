Celebrating the good things

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I don’t need to tell you that we’re living in unprecedented times in a crazy world. In times like these, it’s always nice to hear some good news…something to make us smile and give us a glimmer of hope for better days ahead. Recently, the Beatrice Animal Shelter was part of a “happy tails” good news story that did just that.

The story begins with a beautiful male Persian cat that came into the shelter as a stray. The staff named him “Reno” since they, of course, did not know that his real name is “Murphy."

According to the Beatrice Humane Society post on its Facebook page, Murphy was obviously not an outside kitty, but he found himself somehow outdoors and alone. And as far as street smarts go, Murphy had none even though he did get all of the good looks. Unfortunately, being handsome didn’t count for much in this situation.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan slowly befriended him and was able to get him to safety at the animal shelter. Loving hands and lots of TLC from the staff helped with Murphy’s mental and emotional state, but he also had some major medical issues from the days he spent outdoors.

Fabulous fate