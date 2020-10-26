Choosing to be happy

A couple weeks ago I wrote about how sometimes life is just hard. Right now is one of those times for a lot of people that I know.
There are many different reasons. It could be health, financial, or maybe it’s just the season of our lives. It could be the pandemic.
While our schools are doing their best to keep our kids in school and learning, I feel like our teachers and children are having a tough time with the masks. It is very difficult to teach or learn when you can’t read facial expressions.
I read something the other day that the expectation is that we will see an increase in problems related to children’s mental health when the pandemic is over. Social distancing has become social isolation.
When will it be over? I’m sure I’m not the only one asking!
But as I was about to get “stuck in the muck” of gloominess, I read this story.
“This 92-year-old, petite, well-poised and proud lady, who is fully dressed each morning by eight o’clock, with her hair fashionably coiffed and makeup perfectly applied, even though she is legally blind, moved to a nursing home yesterday. Her husband of 70 years recently passed away, making the move necessary.”
“After many hours of waiting patiently in the lobby of the nursing home, she smiled sweetly when told her room was ready. As she maneuvered her walker to the elevator, I provided a visual description of her tiny room, including the eyelet sheets that had been hung on her window. “I love it,” she stated with the enthusiasm of an eight-year-old having just been presented with a new puppy.”
“Mrs. Jones, you haven’t seen the room …. just wait.”
“That doesn’t have anything to do with it,” she replied. “Happiness is something you decide on ahead of time. Whether I like my room or not doesn’t depend on how the furniture is arranged, it’s how I arrange my mind. I already decided to love it. It’s a decision I make every morning when I wake up. I have a choice;
“I can spend the day in bed recounting the difficulty I have with the parts of my body that no longer work, or get out of bed and be thankful for the ones that do. Each day is a gift, and as long as my eyes open I’ll focus on the new day and all the happy memories I’ve stored away, just for this time in my life.”
“She went on to explain, “Old age is like a bank account, you withdraw from what you’ve put in. So, my advice to you would be to deposit a lot of happiness in the bank account of memories Thank you for your part in filling my Memory bank. I am still depositing.”
“And with a smile, she said: “Remember the five simple rules to be happy:”
1. Free your heart from hatred.
2. Free your mind from worries.
3. Live simply.
4. Give more.
5. Expect less and enjoy every moment.
I don’t know who wrote this, but I’m feeling like we could all find value in this story. For me, it’s in the choice.
We all make choices and I’m reminded with a sign in my office, “It’s all about the little choices that I make every day.”
The pandemic will be over eventually. The election will happen and life will go on.
“Staying positive does not mean you have to be happy all of the time. It means that even on the hard days, you know better days are coming.” (Unknown)
