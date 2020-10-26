Choosing to be happy

A couple weeks ago I wrote about how sometimes life is just hard. Right now is one of those times for a lot of people that I know.

There are many different reasons. It could be health, financial, or maybe it’s just the season of our lives. It could be the pandemic.

While our schools are doing their best to keep our kids in school and learning, I feel like our teachers and children are having a tough time with the masks. It is very difficult to teach or learn when you can’t read facial expressions.

I read something the other day that the expectation is that we will see an increase in problems related to children’s mental health when the pandemic is over. Social distancing has become social isolation.

When will it be over? I’m sure I’m not the only one asking!

But as I was about to get “stuck in the muck” of gloominess, I read this story.

“This 92-year-old, petite, well-poised and proud lady, who is fully dressed each morning by eight o’clock, with her hair fashionably coiffed and makeup perfectly applied, even though she is legally blind, moved to a nursing home yesterday. Her husband of 70 years recently passed away, making the move necessary.”