This weekend was the first anniversary of the beginning of my family’s COVID experience. I would never want to endure that again, but if I did, I would not want it to be in December.

There are so many incredible events that take place in December and I missed them all last year. My daughter’s birthday, decorating, Christmas shopping, the lighted parades and a lot of special events with food.

As we recognized the anniversary, I paused to reflect on what I learned. Unfortunately, if there were things that I learned about pneumonia and the best over-the-counter medications to take when you hurt so bad you pray for a coma, it was lost in the brain fog.

Seriously, I remember very little of last year’s December.

I do remember the kindness of friend’s bringing meals, sending flowers or calling to say they were praying for us.

What I learned (or maybe was proven again) was that Christmas comes in all sizes and its meaning is different for everyone.

Last year we did Christmas shopping in one day and because we were still feeling terrible, we just wanted to get it done. As a result, we spent more than we ever have before for our family’s gifts. If we measured it financially, it was an extra large holiday.

However, we didn’t send cards or do anything special for extended family or friends.

As I thought about it, the trees at our house have ranged in size throughout the years too.

Our first tree was stuffed in the corner of our first home as a family and took half of the living room space. It was beautiful with big, full branches and flickering lights. The ornaments were all color coordinated as a gift from my mom the previous Christmas.

When our children were little, the best part of putting up the artificial tree was playing in the box.

Years later, we put our house on the market in November and did not want to put up the huge tree. With all of the visitors during the open houses, we wanted to keep it simple, so we put up our ceramic tree that my grandmother had given us. It was beautiful with twinkling lights and perfect.

One year we had a group of three small trees. My husband still refers to them as the “Charlie Brown trees,” but I loved them. They were cute and easy to put up and take down. They were perfect for that year.

The past few years putting up the Christmas tree and decorating the house has been an event. We put on the music and brought up the oversized artificial tree and boxes of ornaments we had collected from the basement. Each of the ornaments had a memory attached. Some were homemade. It was a special time as a family.

Even last year, we put up the big tree with all of the ornaments. That is Christmas for our son and while we physically didn’t feel like it, we needed him to have that memory.

This year we have a toddler grandson visiting at Christmas and we can envision the tree being pulled apart and scattered throughout the house. That’s what small children do.

So I suggested we get a recycled door that looks like a tree. The jury is still out.

What I do know is that whatever the size of our tree, we have created wonderful memories as a family around Christmas.

I pray you experience the true meaning of Christmas and remember the perfect gift of a small baby during this season. Merry Christmas!

