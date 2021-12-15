During the month of December, even though the weather is colder and wetter, we generally get excited with anticipation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and look forward to gathering around the Christmas tree to open presents on that very special day.

We warm up our vocal chords and get excited as we sing our favorite Christmas carols “Away in a Manger”, “Joy to the World”, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, and my favorite, “Silent Night”, and we might also sing the song, “Gloria in Excelsis Deo”. In case you don’t know and maybe have never thought of it, but what exactly does “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” mean? Gloria in Excelsis Deo is Latin which translates to, “Glory in the highest to God.” To Christians, as we sing “Glory in the highest to God”, we’re actually honoring and obeying biblical scriptures as God declared in the very first commandment from Exodus 20:3, “You shall have no other gods before me” and as Jesus commanded in Luke 10:27, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind.”

Until we come to true spiritual maturity to set aside our feelings, our pride, and our arrogance, and we finally learn to focus on trusting, loving, obeying, and having complete faith in God, only then will we actually have a meaningful, symbolic, and sacred relationship with God that will transcend spirit and flesh.

Only then will we connect with God on the highest level because our thoughts, actions, words, and motives will only be driven by love and nothing else. So, the next time you sing, “Gloria in Excelsis Deo”, you’ll be aware that not only are you speaking Latin, but you’re also expressing the deepest, most powerful, most intimate love, respect, and admiration for God that should resonate deeply within your soul and bring you so much joy that it radiates through you like the sun and also brings joy to those around you! Merry Christmas to you and yours and may God touch your heart divinely and powerfully.

