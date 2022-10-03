Concerns with cattle and cornstalks

As cattle producers are looking to harvested corn fields as another source of feed, the drought has brought on a lot of concerns in terms of nitrate toxicity. While cornstalk residue is a tremendous resource for fall and winter grazing, there are precautions that need to be taken.

Cattle are selective grazers; they prefer to graze any remaining corn first along with husk and leaf followed by cob and stalk.

Very high nitrates levels are going to accumulate in the bottom 1/3 of the stalk. Research data from droughty years have shown that there is less than half of the toxic level in the middle 1/3 and even less in the upper 1/3. From a nutrient standpoint, cattle should be eating the leaves and husks as this residue is going to offer the most nutrients. In addition, the leaves and husks are very low in nitrates, as well as the cob. Cattle should not be forced to eat the stalk or the cob. As long as cattle are able to graze the husk and the leaf, which is what they will select first, there will not be a need for additional supplementation other than salt and mineral. There will be very little detrimental effect in cornstalk residue grazing, when cattle aren’t forced to eat the bottom portion of the cornstalk.

Dryland cornstalk residue is not the only concern when grazing. Pivot corners in irrigated fields where the water hasn’t reached, the plants are more than likely stunted. Cattle tend to prefer these drought stressed plants, and potentially seek them out first when grazing. To minimize that risk, fence off those corners or edges that are drought stressed.

Suggestions for grazing high nitrate cornstalks:

Never send cattle out to drought-stressed cornstalks hungry. Make sure the cows are full to help them adjust.

Resist leaving cattle on stalks after they have eaten the leaves and husks and avoid forcing them to consume stalks.

Microbial population in cattle can be manipulated to be able to withstand a higher amount of nitrates. Limit the amount of time they are exposed and slowly increase so rumen is given time to adapt.

Calculate the number of days that the field can be grazed using a cornstalk grazing calculator. can be found on beef.unl.edu.

With any additional questions or concerns, please call Wayde at the Johnson County Extension office at 402-335-3669 or email at wayde.pickinpaugh@unl.edu