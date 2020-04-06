Congratulations seniors

Kids are resilient and they are learning these days from their assigned classwork, outside PE, hands-on home ec and shop experiences, and so many other ways. Resources are being created by the day as many entities offer hands-on learning resources. Check these out brought to you by Nebraska 4-H: https://4h.unl.edu//virtual-home-learning. Living Room Learning is for kids grades 3-5, with hands-on learning every Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Boredom Buster Challenge is for grades 6-9, Monday and Wednesday weekly, 2 p.m.; solve a problem using materials found in the home. Additional resources and activity guides are provided on the website. The Community Classroom is a weekly newsletter for teachers, volunteers and parents to share resources; visit the Community Classroom Page. Never been more fun ways to learn; and when you’ve had about as many zooms as you can stand, go out in the yard and enjoy the sunshine. During these complicated days that no one understands, do your best and let it go. Kids will remember the time you spend with them, being creative, and being home with family.