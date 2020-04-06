You are the owner of this article.
Congratulations seniors
Congratulations seniors

Proud to support high school seniors, awarded scholarships for scholastic achievement, leadership and citizenship in our community: Jetta Harvey - Rose and Guy McDonald Scholarship, Gage County Ag Society scholarship; Lauren Trauernicht – Gage County 4-H Council Youth Character scholarship, Kenneth Reed Memorial scholarship, Gage County Ag Society scholarship; Ashtyn Humphreys – 4-H Council Youth Character scholarship, Gage County Ag Society scholarship; Kaitlyn Otto – 4-H Council Youth Character scholarship, Gage County Ag Society scholarship; Melina Kostal – 4-H Council Youth Character scholarship. We wish them continued success in college and careers.

Join 4-H

From small beginnings grow great kids, adult volunteers, families and communities. 4-H grows happy, healthy, strong, skilled kids. 4-H grows character, respect, responsibility, confidence and leadership. 4-H is making Gage County a great place to live and work. Join 4-H by May 1. Online enrollment and dues payment: https://ne.4honline.com. Adult volunteers and Clover Kids, ages 5-7, will enroll on that website, as well.

Virtual learning

Kids are resilient and they are learning these days from their assigned classwork, outside PE, hands-on home ec and shop experiences, and so many other ways. Resources are being created by the day as many entities offer hands-on learning resources. Check these out brought to you by Nebraska 4-H: https://4h.unl.edu//virtual-home-learning. Living Room Learning is for kids grades 3-5, with hands-on learning every Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Boredom Buster Challenge is for grades 6-9, Monday and Wednesday weekly, 2 p.m.; solve a problem using materials found in the home. Additional resources and activity guides are provided on the website. The Community Classroom is a weekly newsletter for teachers, volunteers and parents to share resources; visit the Community Classroom Page. Never been more fun ways to learn; and when you’ve had about as many zooms as you can stand, go out in the yard and enjoy the sunshine. During these complicated days that no one understands, do your best and let it go. Kids will remember the time you spend with them, being creative, and being home with family.

4-H anytime learning

Learn about everything from growing plants, savings and spending, raising broilers, cake decorating, baking, and more in our 2020 4-H Anytime Learning workshops and activities. There’s 46 to choose from to learn something new. Online registration due April 15. Website: gage.unl.edu, Gage County 4-H, Anytime Learning.

Kids win at summer 4-H camps

Camps offer hands-on experiences where youth equip themselves with positive relationships, healthy living, community building, leadership, and awareness of our natural world. Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, Gretna, and State 4-H Camp, Halsey, have an action packed lineup for this summer for kids ages 5-18. Website: 4h.unl.edu/camp.

Locally we offer Camp Renegade for kids ages 8-10, June 16-17 and Camp Venture for kids ages 10-11, June 18-19, both at Camp Jefferson near Fairbury. Kids love camp? Why not share it with a friend; 4-H enrollment not required. At camp: zero time spent on a cell phone or electronic game. It’s a great time to plan for a child’s summer in a fun, safe and inclusive camp environment.

Big Red summer academic camps

Career exploration camps are offered at UNL, June 7-12, for high school students, sophomores – seniors. Careers include animation, digital media, engineering, filmmaking, talent in startups, teaching, Unicameral youth legislature, veterinary science, taught by Nebraska 4-H and UNL faculty. Space is limited; registration open through May 20. Website: bigredcamps.unl.edu

NAYI

Nebraska Department of Agriculture sponsors Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, July 6-10, with all expenses paid for high school juniors and seniors; applications due April 15.

Celebrate volunteers

It’s National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, with new meaning this year as we volunteer in so many ways to combat COVID-19. Thank you, volunteers, for giving leadership and serving in so many ways. Volunteers are one of our nation’s most valuable resources. We celebrate Gage County 4-H volunteers all year long as you give to grow 4-H clubs and youth with life skills. The quality of our 4-H program is directly related to our awesome volunteers; thank you for your service!

For These Days and Always: Empathy is the word - the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Connect with others through calls, written notes, emails, show your appreciation; spread some joy. Faith over fear. Wisdom over worry. Keep repeating! Stay well!

