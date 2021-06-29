Considerations for summer

This summer appears to have the potential to be a difficult one for those in the beef industry. I am not here to jinx the weather, but the abnormally dry conditions in the Dakotas looks to have the potential to make its way south and all the way down to the Southern Plains. Combining high commodity feed prices into the mix, could really throw a wrench into cheap gains for cow/calf and stocker producers in the Midwest. Not to sound pessimistic, but I am a firm believer in preparing for the worst and hoping for the best outcome. Just as the adage goes “it’s better to have a plan and not need it, than to need a plan and not have one.”