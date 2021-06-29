Considerations for summer

This summer appears to have the potential to be a difficult one for those in the beef industry. I am not here to jinx the weather, but the abnormally dry conditions in the Dakotas looks to have the potential to make its way south and all the way down to the Southern Plains. Combining high commodity feed prices into the mix, could really throw a wrench into cheap gains for cow/calf and stocker producers in the Midwest. Not to sound pessimistic, but I am a firm believer in preparing for the worst and hoping for the best outcome. Just as the adage goes “it’s better to have a plan and not need it, than to need a plan and not have one.”
Listed below are some possible management techniques, that could prove to be valuable if the forecasters are correct about the drought to come.
- Early wean calves. This can be both beneficial for the cows and the pasture. The biggest advantage of early weaning is the reduction of lactational nutrient requirements. Early weaning of first-calf heifers lessens nutrient requirements allowing these first calvers to meet their growth requirements more efficiently.
- Place mineral feeders strategically distanced from water to increase grazing distribution throughout the pasture.
- If possible/practical, rotate pastures. Rotational grazing during a drought allows grasses to put more growth into their roots.
- Limit feed to reduce waste. There are multiple ways to execute this, and beef producers never fail to find creative ways to make tactics work. The more common ways include allowing cattle access to a lot where they can feed on high quality hay at a feeder for a certain number of hours per day, or hand feeding hay in several ways. The amount of each is dependent on numerous factors. Providing cattle with free-choice access to hay results in substantial amount of hay waste.
For more information on Nebraska Beef Extension reach me at my office (402) 624-8007 or follow my twitter page @BigRedBeefTalk for more information on Nebraska Beef Extension.