Coping with COVID

Two weeks-ago on a Friday evening I went home after work, farm chores and errands. I remember feeling like I had a cold coming on and had picked up take-out for supper. I remember that I had a temperature when I went to bed and everything since that night is a blur.
Apparently, they call it Covid brain.
I just know that I was really sick and that now I can’t vocalize thoughts. Thoughts that seem so clear to me, but I don’t say anything because I’m not sure it’s the right thing to say or if I’m saying something in a way that might offend someone.
I don’t smell, taste or feel. I’m just feel lost in my own thoughts.
And fishing videos. Luke watches a lot of senseless fishing videos that after hours - make no sense!
I’m thinking a lot about purpose.
It could be the steroids or whatever other medication that I had been taking, but I’m pretty certain that eventually, my thoughts will return. When they do, I know that I will miss my mother-in-law. It seems funeral preparations are taking place around me and I know in a part of my brain that she passed from complications resulting from Covid.
Ida may have been short in stature, but no one should have ever mistaken that as being small in character. She was a fierce, strong woman. She had to be.
She had four children that were each unique and precious to her and you can see in the photos that she loved each of them and her grandchildren unconditionally.
Ida loved her husband and even recently with serious health problems, she tried to care for him in their home.
Ida had step-children and cared for each of them and their children, as if they were her own because they were. She will be missed by siblings, nieces, nephews and friends she considered family.
She fell in August and was so upset that she couldn’t hold and cuddle with Carter, our grandson, because of rehab. She was able to spend Thanksgiving with us and had that opportunity. The smile on her face in those photos will be special memories for all of us.
I have memories of her calling me every birthday from wherever she was living at the time. I don’t think we had long conversations, but I knew she was thinking about me.
One of my memories is how she had gotten a mask from someone who had made them at church and she thought that I would like it. She made a special effort to bring it over for me. It has little Holstein cows and again, it meant that she was thinking of me.
I remember that she loved a good watermelon on the 4th of July. She loved watching sports – especially Royals baseball- and playing cards.
She didn’t have an easy life, but I know that she walked with Jesus and for that reason, I know that she is celebrating Christmas in Heaven this year.
Eventually, I know that my thinking, taste and feeling will return, but I will no longer take those seemingly little things for granted.
We don’t know the last holiday, conversation or memory we are having with those that mean so much to us, but we all have the capacity to do the little things. Words of encouragement, prayers or just sharing a quick message or call.
Prayers to all of you for a Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year. May you all recognize the little details.
Not even Covid can take that from us.
