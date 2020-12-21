Coping with COVID

She had four children that were each unique and precious to her and you can see in the photos that she loved each of them and her grandchildren unconditionally.

Ida loved her husband and even recently with serious health problems, she tried to care for him in their home.

Ida had step-children and cared for each of them and their children, as if they were her own because they were. She will be missed by siblings, nieces, nephews and friends she considered family.

She fell in August and was so upset that she couldn’t hold and cuddle with Carter, our grandson, because of rehab. She was able to spend Thanksgiving with us and had that opportunity. The smile on her face in those photos will be special memories for all of us.

I have memories of her calling me every birthday from wherever she was living at the time. I don’t think we had long conversations, but I knew she was thinking about me.

One of my memories is how she had gotten a mask from someone who had made them at church and she thought that I would like it. She made a special effort to bring it over for me. It has little Holstein cows and again, it meant that she was thinking of me.