Coronavirus days

How are you and your family holding up in these times of a “new normal”? Coronavirus has burst into our lives and changed so many aspects of our daily existence. And now children are home from school, and many parents are home with them due to business closures and child-care issues.

Getting into the car and driving to the movie theater, mall, favorite restaurant, or a friend’s house is not an option now, and there’s only so much time you can spend (or should spend) on electronic devices. But do not despair…I have the perfect solution.

The Beatrice Animal Shelter and shelters across the country are promoting foster programs in order to help clear the shelters and to enrich the lives of the humans who do the fostering.

A recent article in the New York Times addresses the issue. Eileen Hanavan, director of the foster and engagement program of the ASPCA, states that a foster relationship helps not only people searching for a friend during a disorienting new normal, but it can also help the pets themselves cope.

“A lot of people are facing prolonged periods of time at home and inside,” she said. “They want companionship and to not feel alone during this unsettling time, and it benefits the animals directly.”