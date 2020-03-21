Coronavirus days

A pandemic has turned the world upside down. The times are unprecedented. Everyone is a bit on edge. And for these reasons that are beyond our control, the Beatrice Humane Society postponed its 18th annual “Paws-itively Desserts…and More” fundraiser.
The event, which was to have been March 20th at Classic’s, has been rescheduled for July 31st…same time, place, and format. Hearty appetizers, scrumptious desserts, and both silent and live auctions will be a part of the evening as will Denny Henrichs and crew from The Auctioneers.
It’s how it has been for 17 previous years, but this year, things are different. With the theme, “Paw-parazzi: Every Pet’s a Star”, this annual fundraiser is huge for the Beatrice Humane Society and the Beatrice Animal Shelter that it operates.
All sponsorship fees and pre-purchased tickets will be good for the July event, and tickets may still be purchased between now and then and even at the door on July 31st. Assuming that the virus will have run its course by then, please plan to attend. It is always a fun evening, and best of all, it benefits our furry friends that call the shelter their temporary home.
If you would like more information about the pet photo contest or donor levels for purchasing tickets or how to be a sponsor, call me at 402-228-1965. Thank you to all the sponsors, the donors of auction items, and the attendees who bought a ticket or two. We appreciate your continued support.
Puppy power
How are you and your family holding up in these times of a “new normal”? Coronavirus has burst into our lives and changed so many aspects of our daily existence. And now children are home from school, and many parents are home with them due to business closures and child-care issues.
Getting into the car and driving to the movie theater, mall, favorite restaurant, or a friend’s house is not an option now, and there’s only so much time you can spend (or should spend) on electronic devices. But do not despair…I have the perfect solution.
The Beatrice Animal Shelter and shelters across the country are promoting foster programs in order to help clear the shelters and to enrich the lives of the humans who do the fostering.
A recent article in the New York Times addresses the issue. Eileen Hanavan, director of the foster and engagement program of the ASPCA, states that a foster relationship helps not only people searching for a friend during a disorienting new normal, but it can also help the pets themselves cope.
“A lot of people are facing prolonged periods of time at home and inside,” she said. “They want companionship and to not feel alone during this unsettling time, and it benefits the animals directly.”
Katy Hansen, spokeswoman of the Animal Care Centers of New York City explains that “from a sheltering perspective, what fostering does for an animal is immeasurable because when they are sheltered, they are stressed, tired, and we really don’t know their true personality. When you get them into a home, that personality really comes out.”
The Beatrice Animal Shelter is in the process of bolstering its foster-to-adopt program and the regular foster program in order to move shelter animals into homes during this time of uncertainty. Applications for potential fosters are available online or by calling the shelter at 402-228-9100.
If you and/or your family would like to learn more about fostering, please call. This is one win-win program that will definitely benefit all involved. Paw-some!