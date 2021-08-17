Crop scouting in August

Crop scouting in late August often will not result in immediate management decisions. However, taking notes on what you observe now can provide valuable information moving in to harvest and confirm or reprioritize agronomic goals for next year. There are many things to take note of and questions to ask. What diseases are the most prevalent? Do you see any areas of the field exhibiting poor growth or yield potential? Do I want to conduct a pre-harvest yield estimate? I have a few suggestions for your late season scouting and I want to make sure you have the newest Nebraska Corn and Soybean Pocket Field Guide with you.

Evaluate areas of poor crop growth and potential yield. There can be multiple reasoning while portions of the field did not grow well including soil fertility or health. Mark on a map or GPS reference the location so you can take directed soil samples this fall after harvest. You can usually learn more by taking paired samples, one composite soil sample in the poor growth area and then take another composite sample in an area of good growth close by in the same field. You can pick up soil sample bags and borrow a soil probe from our Extension offices in Wilber, Fairbury, and Beatrice. Yield maps are another great data layer to compare what you observed during scouting in late August.