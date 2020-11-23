Cultivating wholeheartedness

I know that it is Thanksgiving week and you are expecting me to write about gratitude. Right now, in this moment, however, I’m exhausted. Not just tired from not sleeping well the night before, but exhausted. I know that I’m not alone, especially this year.
In a world that seems to have gone crazy and COVID-19 spreading throughout our community, our country and our world. People we love are hurting and maybe even dying. We are suffering and we’re exhausted to the very core of our being. At least I am.
A couple of weeks ago, I spent five days on a webinar for a juvenile justice conference. It was a lot! A lot of information, statistics, strategies and programs designed to decrease the likelihood that our youth would become involved in the criminal justice system. We poured over data from our community and discussed diversity at length.
But then, near the end of the conference, was a humorous speaker. T. Marni Voss is from Lincoln and I’ve heard her several times before, but this time her message seemed to resonate with me even more.
Voss spoke about life, love and being exhausted. She said she believed that “the best romance is life itself.” She added humor throughout and somehow made that hour feel like the best part of the conference.
She said, “The only cure for exhaustion is whole-heartedness.”
This is not a new concept to me, but what does it mean?
One of my favorite writers, Brene’ Brown, says “Simply put, it means living and loving with your whole heart. Wholehearted living “is about engaging in our lives from a place of worthiness.”
Brown’s research led her to develop the “Ten Guideposts for Wholehearted Living”:
1. Cultivating Authenticity and Letting Go of What Other People Think
2. Cultivating Self-Compassion and Letting Go of Perfectionism
3. Cultivating Your Resilient Spirit, Letting Go of Numbing and Powerlessness
4. Cultivating Gratitude and Joy, Letting go of Scarcity and Fear of the Dark
5. Cultivating Intuition and Trusting Faith, Letting Go of the Need for Certainty
6. Cultivating Creativity and Letting Go of Comparison
7. Cultivating Play and Rest, Letting Go of Exhaustion as a Status Symbol and Productivity as Self-Worth
8. Cultivating Calm and Stillness and Letting Go of Anxiety as a Lifestyle
9. Cultivating Meaningful Work, Letting Go of Self-Doubt and Supposed-To
10. Cultivating Laughter, Song, and Dance. And Letting Go of Cool and Always in Control
“Each guidepost is like a coin with two sides. On one side, it shares what to cultivate. And on the other, it instructs what to let go of. The two work hand-in-hand.”
“Cultivating is about creating something positive. Letting go is about removing resistance.”
“Without creating the positive, you won’t move forward. And without releasing what weighs you down, your progress is limited, slow, and painful.”
“The term “guidepost” also signifies that wholeheartedness is a way of travel, not a destination.”
There are hours of recorded research on the topic and volumes of materials if you are interested in learning more about each of the guideposts.
Voss said there are two questions that everyone has at the end of life “Am I loved?” and “Did I love well?”
I’m thankful that I can say “yes” to those questions.
Especially this year, I’m thankful for exhaustion, which sounds strange, I know. But it has helped me recognize that it’s time for me to get excited about doing God’s work and seeking out a wholehearted life. It’s time for me to recognize the value of family, friends, living and loving well.
