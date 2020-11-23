Cultivating wholeheartedness

I know that it is Thanksgiving week and you are expecting me to write about gratitude. Right now, in this moment, however, I’m exhausted. Not just tired from not sleeping well the night before, but exhausted. I know that I’m not alone, especially this year.

In a world that seems to have gone crazy and COVID-19 spreading throughout our community, our country and our world. People we love are hurting and maybe even dying. We are suffering and we’re exhausted to the very core of our being. At least I am.

A couple of weeks ago, I spent five days on a webinar for a juvenile justice conference. It was a lot! A lot of information, statistics, strategies and programs designed to decrease the likelihood that our youth would become involved in the criminal justice system. We poured over data from our community and discussed diversity at length.

But then, near the end of the conference, was a humorous speaker. T. Marni Voss is from Lincoln and I’ve heard her several times before, but this time her message seemed to resonate with me even more.

Voss spoke about life, love and being exhausted. She said she believed that “the best romance is life itself.” She added humor throughout and somehow made that hour feel like the best part of the conference.