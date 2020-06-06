Dealing with bees

With summer coming so soon and our flowers really starting to bloom, we will start seeing a lot more bees in our landscapes. Bees are very beneficial and can help us by pollinating our plants. We need pollination to help provide us with fruits and vegetables and more plants. Some plants are solely pollinated by insects while others may be wind or self-pollinated.
Solitary bees
Solitary bees make their nest in a tube-like cavity such as hollow twigs and abandoned beetle burrows. They will lay their eggs in these tubes and fill it with nectar and pollen to provide the newly hatched larvae food until they can emerge as adults, after pupation. These types of bees include mason bees, leafcutter bees, and carder bees all of which are in the same family.
Mason bees are the size of honeybees but are metallic blue or metallic green in color. They pollinate orchard fruits such as apples. Mason bees do not construct their own nests, they mostly use abandoned tunnels in logs or stems. The cells for their “brood”, or young bees, is constructed from mud, plant materials, and resin.
Leafcutter bees are small, stout bees with dark coloration and whitish lines of hairs. These are the bees that chew circles out of the leaves of many different types of plants. The circles are nearly round and cut from the very edge of the leaves. They are taking the leaf pieces back when they are constructing their nest. They lay an egg in the tunnel and fill it with nectar and pollen to feed the developing larvae and use the piece of leaf to close off that egg cell. They will continue this process as they lay more eggs through the tunnel of their nest. The plants are not injured by the holes made in the leaves.
Carder bees are another solitary bee that uses plants to make its nest. The carder bee scrapes the hairs off the leaves of fuzzy plants such as lamb’s ear. The hairs are then used in the nesting cells for her offspring, along with pollen and nectar. They carry the hairs on the underside of their abdomen as they fly, which may look like the bee is carrying a tiny cotton ball.
Encourage bees to your landscape
Bees will not sting you if you leave them alone. Many of our solitary bees can’t even sting and they are very docile. Honey bees, bumble bees, and even most wasps will only sting you out of defense. We need to do what we can to bring more bees to our landscapes to help our plants produce.
Bee hotels can be made to provide homes for these solitary bees. This can be as simple as drilling different sized holes into a 2x4 piece of lumber and hanging it outside for bees to come to. Each different bee uses a different size of hole for the tunnels that they live in, so many different drilled sizes will get more bee species as residents. Bee hotels should be installed in the spring to prepare for emerging bees. The holes should face the south or southeast, 3-5 feet off the ground. There is a NebGuide to help build and place your bee hotel, for more information you can find that at extensionpubs.unl.edu and searching bee hotel. The information in this article came from that NebGuide.
Pollinator flower mixes can also be used to encourage bees come to your landscape and help with pollination. These bees need a food source, so providing that will bring more in. You can buy packets of pollinator seeds wherever seeds are sold and you can make your own mixes as well. Choose plants that are native and will bloom from early spring through late fall to provide food for your bees all year, when they are active.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner
