Dealing with bees

With summer coming so soon and our flowers really starting to bloom, we will start seeing a lot more bees in our landscapes. Bees are very beneficial and can help us by pollinating our plants. We need pollination to help provide us with fruits and vegetables and more plants. Some plants are solely pollinated by insects while others may be wind or self-pollinated.

Solitary bees

Solitary bees make their nest in a tube-like cavity such as hollow twigs and abandoned beetle burrows. They will lay their eggs in these tubes and fill it with nectar and pollen to provide the newly hatched larvae food until they can emerge as adults, after pupation. These types of bees include mason bees, leafcutter bees, and carder bees all of which are in the same family.

Mason bees are the size of honeybees but are metallic blue or metallic green in color. They pollinate orchard fruits such as apples. Mason bees do not construct their own nests, they mostly use abandoned tunnels in logs or stems. The cells for their “brood”, or young bees, is constructed from mud, plant materials, and resin.