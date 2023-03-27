Have you ever experienced disappointment? Of course you have. We all have at some time or another. Maybe some of you more than others with the basketball brackets during this season.

I had a set of lamps that I bought from a friend a couple of years ago. They have glass lampshades and are the perfect balance between antique and country in my decorations for my living room.

When we moved I was so careful to be sure they were not damaged. They arrived in perfect condition and were functioning perfectly on an antique chest and an end table in my new living room.

Until Saturday morning. I was in the shower and heard a loud crashing noise. Somehow I knew immediately what it was that had shattered all over the floor. My husband had been putting up a piece of trim and accidentally destroyed one of the glass shades.

He saw the disappointment on my face. It was an accident. He didn’t do it on purpose. (There are other things in the house that I would question if they broke or disappeared, but not the lamp.)

I left for my appointment thinking about how to replace it and bless his heart, he tried before I got home, without success.

Why was that so disappointing to me? It’s not like the lamp was an antique or expensive. It was a second-hand fixture with no real emotional attachment.

That was not the only disappointment I felt on Saturday and unfortunately, the second time was in myself.

A year ago a friend had asked me to speak at a conference to which I agreed. Public speaking is not my favorite thing in the world, but with some preparation, I can usually make it through 30-45 minutes without too much trouble.

However, Saturday I was speaking about some topics that were real and raw and emotionally charged for me. Pieces of my personal story. Several times throughout my speech my voice cracked and I had a hard time moving forward. The women were very gracious and if it was hard to sit though, I’m sorry. (I didn’t get the impression that they were unhappy with my message or performance so maybe it’s just me over thinking things again.)

I guess that is the risk of asking me to speak in public. You get what you get. I pride myself in being genuine and sometimes my emotions get in the way of words coming out of my mouth that make sense. I’m real and sometimes unfiltered - especially with emotions.

I’ve tried rehearsing, picturing my audience in their underwear as advised many years ago, and have attended Toastmasters for years. None of these things have been successful and I’m usually left feeling frustrated and disappointed.

Being the person that I am I started researching disappointment as soon as I made my way to a quiet place on Saturday evening. And then I started writing because that is also who I am.

For so many of you reading this, I know a broken lamp shade and a tearful presentation would be the least of your concerns. I’m sorry. No matter the size or the source of your disappointment, I wish you peace.

This prayer spoke to me: “Lord, we ask that you heal our broken hearts and crushed spirits of the disappointments we face every day. Remove the heaviness within our hearts and give us the strength to forgive. Give us the power to look beyond the present disappointments and remind us that You will make all things work together for our good.” (christianstt.com)