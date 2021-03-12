Dealing with gray snow mold

It is not necessary to use a fungicide for managing snow mold in home lawns. The likelihood that we will see it every year is not high and the timing for using a fungicide for snow mold is prior to the establishment of the disease. Since we don’t know what the snow cover will be from year to year, we don’t know when to expect snow mold and therefore do not recommend a fungicide. Gray snow mold is not seen in our lawns very often.

The best management for gray snow mold would be to rake it up in the spring to pull out the dead areas of the leaf blades. If this leaves bare patches in the lawn, you may need to overseed this spring. Overseeding can be done anytime in the month of April through early May. Avoid fertilization this spring to allow the plants to recover naturally.

General spring lawncare

As we plan for spring weather and preparing our lawns for the warmer weather, remember to not get too excited, too soon. Apply fertilizer if needed in late April. Wait to see how the lawn greens up to determine if a spring application is necessary. If a lawn has a medium green hue in late April, skip the typical Arbor Day application in favor of one in late May to early June. Remember to avoid the locations where snow mold was present to avoid heavy growth when recovery is necessary.

Crabgrass is one of the most problematic grassy weeds in lawns. It is a summer annual weed which germinates in the spring and dies with the first frost in the fall. Crabgrass germinates when the soil temperatures average 55-60 degrees Fahrenheit. So, crabgrass preventer should be applied when the soils consistently reach that temperature. Visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature to view the current soil temperatures for your area. Typical preemergence herbicides include dithiopyr, prodiamine, or pendimethalin as the active ingredient. A second application should be made in late May to June for season-long control.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

