Defoliating insects in soybeans

It is that time of year when Japanese beetles, grasshoppers, or various caterpillars start to consume the soybean leaf canopy. It is very easy to overestimate the amount of defoliation that has occurred and many do not like scouting several locations within a field. We should tolerate some low level of defoliation simply because there is a low probability of return to the application and insecticide cost. For all of these reasons, we are going to discuss economic thresholds, scouting guidelines, training, and a new scouting app to help us determine the current level of defoliation in a soybean field.

The recommended economic threshold for soybeans is 30 percent defoliation up to beginning flowering, then changes to 20 percent defoliation of the canopy once soybeans are in reproductive stages (flowering, pod set, seed fill) this time of year. The economic threshold is simply the point where we are more likely to see an economic return by controlling defoliating insects. This assumes the defoliating insects are still present and expected to continue feeding and exceed 20 percent defoliation. However, due to the type of insects present, environmental conditions, canopy size, and soybean reproductive growth stage, the economic threshold can vary 5 percent, so a range of 15 to 20 percent. This 20 percent defoliation threshold is a weighted average of the entire soybean plant or canopy, not just the top leaves or the worst leaves.