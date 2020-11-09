Doing my best

Doesn’t everyone want to be perfect? I’ve always strived to be that in my roles, but what I’m learning is that we are not called to be perfect.
I’m not a big fan of the time change. Neither fall or spring. I don’t sleep well for at least week. Tossing and turning throughout the night even when I go to bed earlier than usual – even by normal time standards.
I’m also prone to over-thinking everything in those early morning hours. Suddenly every problem becomes mine to solve.
So, to shut down my brain, I start to binge-watch a television show that I wouldn’t otherwise watch.
My current series of choice is about a surgical resident that has autism. What impresses me about this show is how well the writers portray the mistakes the residents make as learning experiences. Even if it means someone dies.
(The other downside of watching this show is that with every bump, bruise or cough, your brain goes to the latest episode and the patient that had some unknown disease and died. Not that Covid-19 hasn’t already done that to us.) Of course, there is a lot of drama involved in the show. They need to maintain their ratings after all.
Shaun, the autistic doctor, is socially awkward and often makes mistakes.
Last week while I was sleep deprived and at the height of my anxiety, I was listening to “Rising Strong as a Spiritual Practice” by Dr. Brene’ Brown, she told a story illustrating how some people in anxiety tend to compensate by overachieving. Other people tend to be more underachieving.
It explained so much to me. I was in overachieving mode. Trying to be perfect, but failing at seemingly everything.
What does perfect even mean?
“We are not called to be perfect, we are called to be faithful.” (Mother Theresa)
But what does that mean?
Full of faith or living with faith in action is what several of the blogs that I read pointed toward. One gave some helpful suggestions:
1. Choose someone who needs prayer. Remember to pray for this person each night at dinner or bedtime.
2. Check in on an elderly neighbor on a regular basis.
There were several suggestions that dealt more specifically with church attendance and membership, but what spoke to me was the calling to help other people in faithfulness. Or is that compassion?
In Dr. Brown’s book she asked the question “Are we really doing our best?”
I’m nowhere close to perfect. I fail daily at being a wife and mother with the things I say or do. I make poor choices and I’m not always honest. Even with myself.
But am I doing my best?
Dr. Brown hypothesized early in the chapter that she did not believe people were living up to their fullest potential. However, as she researched the topic, she found that it’s hard to believe that some people were doing the best they can. There was no other way to explain the choices that people make.
“Assume positive intent, but love and live big. Live with compassion,” she writes.
She goes on to write about compassion requiring boundaries.
We are living in a strange time and I needed to relearn that people make mistakes. I make mistakes. I learned that I don’t need to be perfect, I need to do my best and that requires living in faithfulness and compassion for myself and others.
Friendly reminder that “doing your best” does not mean working yourself to the point of a mental breakdown even when you factor in time-change.
Are you doing your best?
