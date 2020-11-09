Doing my best

Doesn’t everyone want to be perfect? I’ve always strived to be that in my roles, but what I’m learning is that we are not called to be perfect.

I’m not a big fan of the time change. Neither fall or spring. I don’t sleep well for at least week. Tossing and turning throughout the night even when I go to bed earlier than usual – even by normal time standards.

I’m also prone to over-thinking everything in those early morning hours. Suddenly every problem becomes mine to solve.

So, to shut down my brain, I start to binge-watch a television show that I wouldn’t otherwise watch.

My current series of choice is about a surgical resident that has autism. What impresses me about this show is how well the writers portray the mistakes the residents make as learning experiences. Even if it means someone dies.

(The other downside of watching this show is that with every bump, bruise or cough, your brain goes to the latest episode and the patient that had some unknown disease and died. Not that Covid-19 hasn’t already done that to us.) Of course, there is a lot of drama involved in the show. They need to maintain their ratings after all.

Shaun, the autistic doctor, is socially awkward and often makes mistakes.