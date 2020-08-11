You are the owner of this article.
Doing our part to help local businesses
Doing our part to help local businesses

Patrick Ethridge

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in southeast Nebraska we are excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus program. This program offers matching marketing credits to our local businesses to help them navigate the changes brought on by the COVID-19 virus. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided several thousand dollars in advertising support to our local business partners.

Put simply, things have changed, and our local businesses have lived this change over the past few months. Their customers are looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect every day. That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help our local businesses succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. With our large local audiences and world class digital services like text marketing, website design and managed email and search campaigns, we can put together the right combination to help our local businesses not only tackle change, but thrive in it.

Since our inception, the Beatrice Daily Sun has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers in both the best of times, and in times of change. While the COVID-19 virus has created difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this stimulus program.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide matching advertising credits for use in the Daily Sun print and digital publications, as well as, our broad suite of digital services. Through products like website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products than ever before. This combination of our local audiences and digital services will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to helping our local business partners thrive in the face of changes brought about by this pandemic. .

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Applicants may apply online at https://www.beatricedailysun.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html.

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at beatricedailysun.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these changing times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and more able to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you continue to support our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.

