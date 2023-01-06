 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DORN: Honored to represent District 30

  • Updated
The 108th Legislature is off and running! The first day on Wednesday the 4th, consisted of the swearing in of new and re-elected senators. I was happy to have my family in attendance, and I am honored to represent everyone in District 30 for another four years.

After the ceremonies, we turned immediately to the election of officers and committee chairs for the session which covers the next two years; a 90 day session this year and a 60 day session in 2024. Senator John Arch of Omaha/LaVista was elected as Speaker of the Legislature. We will also have a new Clerk for the first time in over 40 years, Brandon Metzler will head up the Clerk’s office, the administrative arm of the Legislature.

I will continue to serve on the Appropriations Committee as my assignment for the next two years. I have four years of prior experience on this committee, and while it can be challenging, I have enjoyed this time examining the state’s expenditures.

Bill introduction has begun, and extends through the first ten legislative days. At this time, I have entered four bills, with the intent of introducing another ten or so. Provider rates for health care, ethanol, small community revitalization, education and emergency services are just a few of the topics covered in these bills. I will address each bill I introduce in future columns.

Please contact me at any time with your questions, concerns and suggestions. My staff and I are here to assist. Phone: 402-471-2620. Email: mdorn@leg.ne.gov Website: https://nebraskalegislature.gov/senators

You can follow me on Facebook, and receive my email newsletter by contacting the office. You can follow the Legislative agenda online at www.nebraskalegislature.gov where you will also find a link on the right hand side of the web page, for live video streaming on Nebraska Public Media. I look forward to hearing from you as we work together in the 108th session.

+2 
State Sen,.Myron Dorn, District 30

State Sen. Myron Dorn

District: 30

From: Adams

Party: Republican
