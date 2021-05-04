Efficiency is key to profit on stocker cattle

Spring green-up is currently occurring and soon yearling cattle will find their way to the grass pastures of the great plains for summer grazing. Cattle are stocked on grass pasture this time of year due to its additional nutritive quality that equates to gains prior to entering the feedlot. One economically justifiable way to make stocker cattle more efficient on grass is by administering implants. Utilization of implants in stocker cattle can increase average daily gain by 5-20%, improve feed efficiency by 5-15%, and improve lean tissue deposition by 5-12%.

Implants are natural or synthetic hormones released into the blood that increase growth hormone secretion in cattle. Naturally occurring hormones include estradiol, progesterone, and testosterone, whereas synthetic hormones are analogs of the natural hormones with greater activity. Depending upon brand and product, implants vary in dosage level and payout period (lifespan of active ingredient). The potency of an implant must correlate with the energy level of the diet. High potency implants should be used for cattle on high energy, feedlot diets. Stocker cattle on grass are not consuming the energy content that is equivalent to the greater dosages of high-potency implants, thus do not require high dosage implants.