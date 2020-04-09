Eight everyday kitchen surfaces to clean and disinfect

7) Large and small appliances. Handles and buttons on these pieces of equipment can harbor unseen germs. For parts that do not touch food, you can clean and disinfect as you would any other hard surface. For parts that touch food, use food safe methods as you would any other kitchen tool or utensil.

8) Phones and tablets used for recipe prep. Consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics, and follow manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfecting. Using a 70% alcohol-based wipe works well with these items.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

For a list of appropriate EPA-registered household disinfectants, go to: https://www.epa.gov.