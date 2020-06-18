Embrace local food in old and new ways

Twenty-two years ago, every kid wanted a Furby, Titanic swept the Oscars and Britney Spears topped the charts with “...Baby One More Time.”
If this feels like a lifetime ago, consider 1998 was also the year Main Street Beatrice introduced us to the Beatrice Farmers’ Market. Talk about staying power.
While the location and participants have changed over the years, about 15 vendors currently set up shop in the Country Cookin’ Cafe parking lot every Thursday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. during the market season.
According to the USDA, these markets are critical to local economies, food systems and communities. Not only are they an economic boost to local farms and businesses, they also strengthen ties and promote healthy eating.
Recently, the ties traditionally created at your local farmers’ markets have also gone digital, allowing farmers and vendors to connect with consumers all year long.
The Southeast Nebraska Digital Farmers’ Market is a new online resource for consumers to find and connect with local farmers, vendors and markets in one easy-to-access place.
Developed in partnership with Gage County Extension, Main Street Beatrice and Katie Jantzen, owner of West End Farm near Plymouth, this website aims to connect people.
“There’s so much interest right now in local food, but people don’t know how to find it. This website will point people to the farmers in our community who are producing a variety of local foods,” Jantzen said.
The goal of both your in-person farmers’ market and this new digital farmers’ market is to provide a community asset for those looking to shop local.
With the Beatrice Farmers’ Market welcoming well over 300 patrons each week—some of whom travel from one or two counties away—it's safe to say community members see the value in supporting their neighbors.
“The farmers’ market has connected locals with fresh and truly local foods and crafts,” Michael Sothan, Executive Director of Main Street Beatrice, told me this week.
Through these connections, he’s noticed area consumers embrace an ever more unique offering of healthy options including kohlrabi, salad turnips and heirloom crops.
In addition to produce, the market is never lacking in diversity when it comes to farm fresh products, baked goods, confections and non-food artisan items.
“A great thing about the farmers’ market is that those growing or making the items you buy there live in and around our community,” Sothan said. “You would be hard pressed to find anything fresher or of higher quality.”
With a new generation of local farmers, like Jantzen, participating in farmers’ markets, it’s clear the interest in local food isn’t going anywhere.
As we rise to the challenges of 2020, the Southeast Nebraska Digital Farmers’ Market aims to compliment your local farmers’ markets by providing an up-to-date listing of local farmers, vendors and markets—keeping consumers informed and connected even outside of the market season.
Jantzen summed up this digital effort perfectly: “As a farmer, I’m pleased to see an effort to get the word out that people can buy all kinds of food produced by their local farmers.”
To find and connect with local farmers, vendors and markets via the Southeast Nebraska Digital Farmers’ Market, go to: www.southeastnebraskafoodpartners.org.
If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!