Embrace local food in old and new ways

The goal of both your in-person farmers’ market and this new digital farmers’ market is to provide a community asset for those looking to shop local.

With the Beatrice Farmers’ Market welcoming well over 300 patrons each week—some of whom travel from one or two counties away—it's safe to say community members see the value in supporting their neighbors.

“The farmers’ market has connected locals with fresh and truly local foods and crafts,” Michael Sothan, Executive Director of Main Street Beatrice, told me this week.

Through these connections, he’s noticed area consumers embrace an ever more unique offering of healthy options including kohlrabi, salad turnips and heirloom crops.

In addition to produce, the market is never lacking in diversity when it comes to farm fresh products, baked goods, confections and non-food artisan items.

“A great thing about the farmers’ market is that those growing or making the items you buy there live in and around our community,” Sothan said. “You would be hard pressed to find anything fresher or of higher quality.”

With a new generation of local farmers, like Jantzen, participating in farmers’ markets, it’s clear the interest in local food isn’t going anywhere.