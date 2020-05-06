Emotional eating means you’re human

Maybe someday, when she’s going through her own adult stress, she’ll find comfort in a donut for complex reasons she’ll never really understand. But as her mom, I’ll think back to this time when her little world was flipped upside down and watching her eat the top off of her sprinkle donut made my day.

Be gentle with yourself if you’re eating a little extra “junk” these days. With so many isolated at home, working long hours on-the-job or juggling work and family in entirely new ways, it's no wonder we’re getting more pleasure from food.

When you find yourself eating for comfort, take a cue from my daughter and consider doing it more mindfully. Instead of agreeing to eat any old donut, she actively chooses the one with sprinkles because it’s her favorite.

She takes her time savoring every bite off the top, until all that’s left is the much less fun bottom. Then, she’s off to play without feeling the need to clean her plate. Leave it to a child to practice intuitive eating like a pro.