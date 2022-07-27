Encouraging healthy eating for children

Starting healthy eating habits in our children’s early years is essential to promote a healthy lifestyle throughout their life. Proper childhood nutrition helps support the immune system, provides vitamins and minerals, ensures proper physical development, and helps the child sleep better. Healthy eating starts at home! Here are some tips on how you can create beneficial eating habits with your family.

1. Shop for food together: Go to the grocery store together and take time to look at all the different produce. Ask your child about fruits and vegetables that they are curious about and investigate where the fruits come from. If possible, consider visiting the farmer’s market and ask them to explain where the fruits, vegetables, and meat came from.

2. Introduce new foods while modeling: When trying new foods, it’s important that your child sees that you are exploring foods with them. Make the same plate for all the members of the family. Make comments like, “This broccoli looks delicious, and it’s green your favorite color!” if that applies. Taste the new food and say your observation, promoting their turn at trying it, and asking for their initial feedback.

3. Make fun foods: Make your child’s sandwiches into a lion, a snowman, a fish, or any shape they enjoy by using cookie cutters.

4. Involve them in the process: Let your children help you in the kitchen. They can help mix the ingredients, roll dough, add spices, etc. Talk about the different foods while cooking, what color they are, differences in texture, or even what they smell like.

These are some of the many activities you can do at home to encourage healthy eating. The USDA’s The School Day Just Got Healthier website (https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/healthierschoolday) offers more resources for families, educators, and community members to make healthy eating a positive experience.

If you have any questions or would like more ideas, you may contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson, and the Southeast area.