 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Encouraging healthy eating for children

  • 0

Starting healthy eating habits in our children’s early years is essential to promote a healthy lifestyle throughout their life. Proper childhood nutrition helps support the immune system, provides vitamins and minerals, ensures proper physical development, and helps the child sleep better. Healthy eating starts at home! Here are some tips on how you can create beneficial eating habits with your family.

1. Shop for food together: Go to the grocery store together and take time to look at all the different produce. Ask your child about fruits and vegetables that they are curious about and investigate where the fruits come from. If possible, consider visiting the farmer’s market and ask them to explain where the fruits, vegetables, and meat came from.

2. Introduce new foods while modeling: When trying new foods, it’s important that your child sees that you are exploring foods with them. Make the same plate for all the members of the family. Make comments like, “This broccoli looks delicious, and it’s green your favorite color!” if that applies. Taste the new food and say your observation, promoting their turn at trying it, and asking for their initial feedback.

People are also reading…

3. Make fun foods: Make your child’s sandwiches into a lion, a snowman, a fish, or any shape they enjoy by using cookie cutters.

4. Involve them in the process: Let your children help you in the kitchen. They can help mix the ingredients, roll dough, add spices, etc. Talk about the different foods while cooking, what color they are, differences in texture, or even what they smell like.

These are some of the many activities you can do at home to encourage healthy eating. The USDA’s The School Day Just Got Healthier website (https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/healthierschoolday) offers more resources for families, educators, and community members to make healthy eating a positive experience.

If you have any questions or would like more ideas, you may contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson, and the Southeast area.

Ingrid Lindal

Ingrid Lindal
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gage County Fair week

It's Gage County Fair week. That meant different things a few years ago when my daughter was an active 4-Her. During that time, it was common …

Charlottesville five years later, part 2 | After the Monuments podcast

Charlottesville five years later, part 2 | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode, Kelli Lemon and Michael Paul Williams talk with Wes Bellamy, former vice mayor of Charlottesville and former member of the Charlottesville City Council. Bellamy was a central figure during the Unite the Right rally and the removal of two of that city's Confederate monuments. He recalls the taunts and intimidation rally organizers showed toward him leading up to the rally.

Defoliating insects in soybeans

Defoliating insects in soybeans

It is that time of year when Japanese beetles, grasshoppers, or various caterpillars consume the soybean leaf canopy. It is very easy to overe…

Rural wellness

Rural wellness

As stewards of the land and livestock, producers give their all to ensure the health and well-being of their crops and animals while providing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News