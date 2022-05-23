Enjoying life together

My husband, Dave, and I observed 27 years of marriage on Friday. We celebrated with dinner out on Thursday evening.

Over the weekend I traveled to Kanopolis State Park to help with a NATRC (North American Trail Ride Conference) Competitive Trail Ride. Dave, our son, Luke, and the dog stayed home.

It was not our typical anniversary weekend, but that’s okay.

Let me back up a bit and tell you that when I travel alone, I like to listen to audio books and this weekend I chose a book by Brene’ Brown, Atlas of the Heart. Brown is a researcher of human emotions.

She did a chapter in the book on expectations.

I’m not sure that was something that Dave and I discussed in premarital counseling. Our expectations.

Brown talks in the book about how important it has been in her marriage and family about the importance of asking a lot of questions about what each person wants to happen and why.

“These are vulnerable conversations, but worth the discomfort,” said Brown. “We have to learn to ask for what we want because not asking doesn’t stop us from expecting.”

She told a story of an older man she had interviewed in her research that had told Brown that when he was younger he had decided that if he would expect the worse. “That way if you happened you were prepared and if it did, you were pleasantly surprised.”

He said this worked well for him until he and his wife were in a car accident and she was killed.

Brown said she will never forget how he talked about his experiences since that time and how he regrets not celebrating the wonderful moments that they shared and he didn’t fully enjoy.

“My commitment to her is to fully enjoy every moment.”

In our 27 years together, we have experienced two children and all of the ups and downs of having children. The sleepless nights when they’re infants and the worry when they’re teenagers.

We’ve celebrated the big moments. The births, the birthdays and other milestone markers. The preschool graduations (of which seemed more like a cry fest) and the high school graduation.

We’ve had one child marry and gained a son-in-law and a grandchild.

We’ve lived in three houses and had one goldfish, three dogs, five horses, and a herd of cows. (Dave has not always been a willing participant with the cows, horses or dogs, for that matter.)

He’s had one job change and I’ve had five. He endured my graduate degree (where we both learned about tenacity) and my work travel.

We’ve also observed loss in those 27 years of marriage. The death of grandparents, three parents, one bonus parent and one parent to Alzheimer’s. It hasn’t always been easy.

We’ve laughed and cried. We don’t argue, but we’ve had a lot of quiet moments over the years. We’ve experienced great joy and the depths of grief. We’ve had twenty-seven years of ordinary days. From good morning to good night and all of the stuff in the middle.

But what sets us apart? Why are we still married?

I asked that of a couple I interviewed a few years ago. “What has kept you madly in love all these years?”

The wife smiled and said “I wouldn’t say madly.”

It wouldn’t work for everyone, but our marriage works for us. We have a commitment to each other.

In the next twenty-seven years, I’m determined to fully enjoy every moment of living the life we were given. Not everyone has been given that opportunity.

