Expecting the unexpected

Last Wednesday afternoon, after a particularly rough morning, I took some time away from my day job to do a second vaccination of our calves. We had actually planned for the veterinarian to come to the farm the previous Friday morning, but we had to reschedule because of rain in the forecast.

Rain that never came, but “I’d rather be safe than sorry” is what I told the receptionist when I had called. She commented that she understood if we didn’t want to get wet. “Well, I have no problem getting wet, it’s the chance of becoming a lightening rod that I object to,” I explained.

Things rarely go as planned in my life.

You understand if you’ve read my column. There are stories of cows visiting the neighbors because of down fences, equipment that needs fixing at the most inopportune times and family members or co-workers who have a different idea of how things should be done.

Sometimes I feel like the title on the column should be “You can’t make this stuff up.”

I’m not complaining because typically there’s a good story in it that we can all laugh about.

It would be really great it I could relay a story about my obstinate calves and the rodeo that we had on Wednesday when we ran them through the chute, but everything went smoothly. In fact, there weren’t even any serious injuries.

The only laugh that we had from the day was the veterinarian commenting on our name choices for this year’s theme of country music singers and wondering what next year would bring. (We are taking suggestions, by the way. We need approximately 35 names for our heifer and bull calves.)

So as I think about it, I guess I’ve come to expect the unexpected. It’s not a bad way to live. It’s probably saved me money on blood pressure medication because I’ve learned to be flexible.

Take for instance Thursday evening as I’m fixing supper and look at the window to see that the back tire on my truck is low. Well, almost flat compliments of two nails that I picked up somewhere on the gravel roads that I travel.

Next thing I know, my husband has found a really good deal on Craigslist and we’re headed to Milford on Friday evening to replace my rear tires. We had a fun road trip, almost three hours of uninterrupted time together and there was potential for having a meal somewhere interesting. (Although that didn’t happen.)

See what I mean? You can’t make this stuff up!

My life is not the hot mess that sometimes my writing portrays. In fact, just the other day a friend told me that I give the illusion that I have it all together. It’s not that either, but I’m learning to take things in stride.

It’s a little like this poem that hangs by my bed:

“I asked for strength and God gave me difficulties to make me strong.

I asked for wisdom and God gave me problems to solve.

I asked for prosperity and God gave me brawn and brains to work.

I asked for courage and God gave me dangers to overcome.

I asked for patience and God placed me in situations where I was forced to wait.

I asked for love and God gave me troubled people to help.

I asked for favors and God gave me opportunities.

I received nothing I wanted and I received everything I needed. My prayers have all been answered.” (Unknown)

I pray that you have all that you need during this season.

