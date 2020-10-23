Fall and winter watering

Winter watering

Winter watering is essential in dry years. Winter desiccation commonly occurs on evergreen trees and shrubs. All trees are still transpiring, or losing water, throughout the winter months, however, evergreen trees are transpiring at a higher rate than deciduous trees. Winter desiccation occurs when the amount of water lost is greater than the amount of water the evergreen takes in throughout the winter months. The damage from winter desiccation is brown needles on the ends of branches. However, the damage from winter desiccation does not usually show up in our trees until early spring. Drought can damage deciduous trees as well.

Ensure adequate watering throughout the entire growing season for all trees and shrubs, especially those recently planted. Water throughout the winter when the ground is not frozen, when necessary. Winter watering should occur during the day on days when the temperature is at least 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit and is only necessary 1-2 times per month until spring. It is a good idea to test for soil moisture with a long screwdriver or soil probe prior to watering to determine if watering is necessary. If the screwdriver goes into the soil easily, watering is not necessary. However, if pushing the screwdriver into the soil is very difficult, plants should be watered.

