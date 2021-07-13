Fall forage considerations

In recent years, utilization of cover crops for fall forage after wheat and corn silage harvest has become more common, as opposed to letting fields lay fallow until planting of subsequent the spring crop. While these mixtures are not usually planted until August or early September, it is important to get a game plan ready in advance. There are multiple ways to “strip this wire” per se, so it is pertinent to begin with the end goals in mind. Some mixtures can combat compaction, fixate greater levels of nitrogen, or possess the value to be utilized as early or late season forage. Making it important to know what you would like to accomplish with planted mixtures or monoculture fall forages, well before planting time.

Mixtures can include both winter hardy, non-winter hardy, or a combination of varieties of both. Non-winter hardy small grain cereals include oats and spring varieties of triticale, barley, or wheat. Brassicas such as turnips, rape, or kale can be mixed with these small grain cereal grasses. Brassicas are generally high in energy content even in later maturity stages and regularly maintain nutrient quality later into the winter more so than the small grain cereal forages, all while reducing soil compaction.