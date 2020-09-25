Fall lawn and garden tips

Fall officially started on Sept. 22. We can see the end of summer gardening coming to a close. With that, we can get out to prepare our lawns and gardens for the winter months.
Move inside
Summer bulbs bring great color and interest to our gardens, however, they do need to be dug up and stored indoors over the winter. Summer bulbs should be dug up prior to the first hard freeze in the fall. After the top growth has been killed by light frost in the fall, cut off the foliage and dig up the bulbs. Clean off the soil and allow the bulbs to dry for a couple of days prior to storage. Store summer bulbs in peat moss or sawdust in a well-ventilated, cool area for the winter months. Check periodically through the winter if more peat moss is needed.
Houseplants also should be brought back inside this time of the year to avoid injury due to the nighttime cold temperatures. Before bringing houseplants indoors, treat them with a general insecticide to ensure you do not bring any unwanted insect guests into your home. Leave outside for a day or two following insecticide use.
Clean up
Cut back iris and peony plants as soon as the leaves start to turn brown in the fall. Remove all the foliage above ground and discard it to reduce the spread of diseases. Wait until early spring to cut back roses and butterfly bushes due to the hollow stem which can allow moisture into the stems to freeze and thaw through the winter. Native grasses and perennials can be cut back, if you choose. However, perennial plants can be left until the spring to give winter interest and to protect the plant over the winter.
With the end of the vegetable gardening season coming to an end, clean your garden space before winter. If a frost is predicted, be sure to harvest all you can from your garden prior to the frost. After the plants are finished for the season, clean the plants out of the garden and either compost them or discard them. If these plants had any diseases this year, it is best to not compost them. Also take the time this fall to till your garden to prepare for next spring. Add mulch to the soil after tilling to prevent wind erosion through the winter. Organic mulches, such as grass clippings, make a good mulch to use for this because it can then be tilled back into the garden in the spring, adding organic matter to the soil.
Poinsettias
It may seem odd that I am writing about a Christmas plant now, but if you were one of those who kept your poinsettia alive all year, Great Job! Also, now is the time to start the dark period for poinsettias to get them to rebloom.
Poinsettias will flower after being induced by a photoperiod. Starting at the end of September, place the poinsettia in a closet or cover it with a black cloth to keep it in total darkness from 5pm until 8am the next morning. Even the lights in our homes can interfere with the flowering cycle of this plant, so it needs to be completely dark around the plant. Once the flowers fully expand in mid-December, discontinue the dark period for the plant. Then, you can enjoy your poinsettia through the holiday season.
If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402)223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner
