I’ve never been a fan of “goodbye columns.”

As journalists, the stories we wrote are generally for the readers. Crime, courts, features, sports and so on, we try to write the stories that are important to our community.

But a goodbye column is admittedly a selfish use of newspaper space. With that said, I hope you’ll excuse the following as I take one last liberty as editor and publisher of the Daily Sun.

When my wife and I moved to Beatrice over 14 years ago we did so because the biggest role model in my formative years had been diagnosed with cancer. My grandfather was dying and I hadn’t spent much time with him the previous decade as I moved around the country for my career.

This was the man who taught me to hunt and fish, but more importantly taught me lessons on how to be a man, the value of hard work and the importance of laughing and enjoying life.

We should all be so lucky to have someone like that in our lives.

When I heard the news that he was dying I drove through the night from my then-home in Indiana to be by his bedside. When I got to Nebraska after all those years, friends and family I hadn’t really given much time to for a decade were there waiting. What was wrong with them, didn’t they have anything better to do?

I had forgotten the Nebraska way: a loyalty that doesn’t waiver or need to be spoken.

I stayed in Nebraska for a week and noticed a job opening at the Beatrice Daily Sun. In a truly selfish move I sent a resume without even discussing it with my wife.

We had just bought our dream home near Indianapolis -and I threw a giant sized wrench into the plans we had made.

As she always has, my wife supported me and soon we found ourselves in Beatrice.

It was a 3-year plan.

I’ve lived in several states throughout my career. Until I moved to Beatrice, I was always on a 3-years-and-out type mentality about my career.

We’d spend time with my grandfather, and we’d endure a couple Nebraska winters then be on our way.

That didn’t work out.

Instead, things went so much better than we could have ever dreamed.

We started a family. We made friends. My wife who insisted she’d always live in a big city and despised unpaved roads grew to love our little country home down a mud road. We raised chickens and fainting goats and even had a couple unruly bottle calves we chased around the section.

But the real gem, the thing that so firmly carved out a place deep in our hearts for Beatrice, Nebraska was when we became parents here.

What was once sweet little twin babies is now wild-eyed 12-year-olds who have minds of their own.

They say it takes a village to raise children, we were blessed that our village was here. Here, my children made friends, found their people and started discovering who they are. Oh sure, they also found more than their share of trouble, but they found people willing to be understanding and help them work through things.

To those people, I hope you know who you are, I am forever grateful.

I cannot fathom a better place to start and raise a family. To me, there is no greater compliment for a community. Oh sure, you can find imperfections if that’s what you want to find. But if you open your eyes wide, you’ll also find a myriad of amazing quirks and a community with so much heart and resiliency that I have no doubt the future will be bright.

As it’s become apparent if you’re still reading, this is my farewell column as I prepare to leave the Beatrice Daily Sun for a new challenge in my career.

To all those I’ve worked with over the years, it has been an honor. To our readers, thank you for your commitment to local journalism. Just as it’s important to buy groceries local and support local businesses – the Daily Sun requires that same support to ensure its future.

As I’ve always told incoming reporters, the quicker you can get to the point, the better for the reader.

I want to say thank you to Beatrice. To all the people who are working behind the scenes to make this place better, I appreciate you. Whether you’re working on community events, giving your time to a civic organization or simply keeping an eye out for your neighbors and spreading kindness to strangers: These things matter.

I’ve never been big on smiling and my personality isn’t necessarily suited for cheerleading. I’m a bit cantankerous and naturally skeptical of other’s intentions.

But when it comes to Gage County and Beatrice – this place will forever have a special spot in my heart.

I came here to change things, but it was me who changed. For the better.

I’m grateful for the memories. Farewell Beatrice.