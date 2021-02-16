Farm research results to be shared at meeting

· Online from home or office via Zoom on February 25 or 26.

Programs start with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. Visit my local Extension website at croptechcafe.org to get more information about these On-Farm Research Network meetings include the online registration, details and program updates. Please register online or over the phone by calling the Gage County Extension office at 402-223-1384 or the Saline County Extension office at 402-821-2151.

Pre-registration is required. Walk-in registration will not be permitted. Early registration is encouraged due to capacity limitations at both locations. Once a location is full, it will no longer be listed as a registration option online. Please pre-register for in-person training at least one day in advance for planning purposes. In-person meetings will only be held if local and UNL directed health measures allow and if weather conditions are suitable for travel. If a meeting is canceled, registered participants will be notified via email, phone, or text message. Facial coverings/masks are strongly recommended at Nebraska Extension Offices in Beatrice and Wilber.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) continuing education units have been applied for and are pending. For more information and general inquiries about Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, feel free to contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org

