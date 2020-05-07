‘Feeding you like family’ often requires a family

It’s also been a humbling few months for government. Its usual prescription, a conveyor belt of money, is now running full throttle just to buy the baling wire and bubblegum necessary to hold together a badly broken food system that needs to refocus as much as reform.

For example, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue finally has the money, about $300 million per month, to implement his oft-rejected “Harvest Box” idea. Perdue claims it will prop up prices received by farmers and ranchers because it will buy commodities to then box and give away to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients.

Congress has rejected Perdue’s past attempts to install the program for several reasons. The key reason being redundancy. SNAP is an efficient, effective, and, according to Forbes, a 99 percent fraud-free program that delivers food aid to every community in the U.S.

Even better, SNAP has no boxes, trucks, or spoilage.