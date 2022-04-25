Feeling a little lost

Even though we are winding down the calving season at the farm, there are always adventures. Just last week we had the strangest thing happen.

Tuesday evening, just like every day last week, it was extremely windy. Gusts that make standing difficult and feeding big round bales almost impossible with one person. My brother, Larry, came out to the farm after work to help me.

Usually he does morning chores and I do evening, but we always show up to help the other when necessary.

We finished quickly with the feeding and spent some time walking through the cows guessing who would be next to have a calf. We played with the babies and watched for any signs of illness.

As we pulled out of the driveway and were headed home, I looked at the clock. 6:18 p.m. I remember thinking, “Wow, we did well and I’ll be home, have supper, take a bath and be in my pajamas before 7:00 p.m.”

But it was not to be because just in front of me Larry was turning his truck around in the road.

“There’s a calf in the middle of the stalk field alone,” he said.

Apparently, one of the cows had a calf and it snuck under the fence and settled in the field just east of the cow lot. It wouldn’t survive overnight alone.

We finally caught it and Larry rode with it in the back of the truck back to the farm. We introduced it to the herd and pushed it towards one of the cows we thought might be the mother. Lana was quietly munching on the hay bale we had just fed and wasn’t showing any signs of missing her calf.

Until she saw little Mr. Mississippi. He was looking for anything with an udder because he was hungry. She smelled him and it was almost like she was saying, “Oh my gosh, I forgot I was supposed to be taking care of a calf. Where were you?”

We put them in the calving barn so they could spend some time bonding and gave them a little extra care. Mr. Mississippi still does not like being out in the wind, but the pair seems to be doing well.

I can identify with this in so many ways in my current state of being. I have felt a little lost and discombobulated like Mr. Mississippi. Weak, tired and always searching for someone to take care of me, but at the same time, desperately trying to be independent.

I understand Lana too. It seems like sometimes if I stop for a moment to take care of myself, I’m thinking “there’s something I should be doing or maybe someone I should be caring for.”

Listening to a webinar last week, I think I’m on the fringes of what some experts call compassion fatigue.

“Compassion fatigue is similar to burnout. But burnout usually stems from having too much work or too many responsibilities. Compassion fatigue comes from helping others—you want to keep helping, but you’re overwhelmed from being exposed to the trauma of others.” (Banner Health)

I’m trying different suggestions to combat this fatigue, burnout or whatever this is. It includes reaching out to friends for a lunch, conversations, laughter and prayer.

I have several friends that pray for me and with me because I believe “A true friend is someone we have not chosen for ourselves, but rather someone God has placed in our lives for a reason.” (idlehearts.com)

May God bring us all a true friend to help us find our way in this life.

