Traditionally the fescue belt spans from South Carolina to northwestern Missouri, with the heart of it lying in Kentucky and Tennessee. In recent years, there has been an influx of fescue growth in southeastern Nebraska. Fescue is known for its hardiness and ability to grow in broad temperature ranges. The hardiness of fescue allows for it to out-compete other forage varieties and take over pastures. The largest drawbacks of fescue are its high levels of fiber which are more difficult for cattle digest than other forage varieties. Additionally, thick and lush stands of fescue are likely infected with a fungal endophyte that constricts the blood vessels of cattle causing fescue toxicosis. This toxicosis rarely causes death loss in cattle, however, it does cause serious physiological problems, impairing the performance of cattle.