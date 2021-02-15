Finding inspiration

It is hard to find inspiration when it is this cold outside. Time seems to stand still. Or maybe it froze. It’s hard to tell during these days of below zero temperatures and even colder windchills.
It’s dangerous to be outside for long periods of time and so I’ve found myself quickly doing what needs to be done with the cattle and other farm animals before retreating back to warmth. Since I wear extra layers of thermal wear that easily weigh 30 lbs., I am usually not that surprised that I’m exhausted at the end of the feeding.
Walking through the deep snow, face frozen and praying that the automatic waterer has miraculously stayed open has been my days for the last week.
I’m not alone. Every other farmer with livestock is in the same situation throughout the Midwest. At least our cows have not started to have their calves yet. I know several people that are trying to save calves in their garages, on their porches or maybe in their bathtubs.
So many of you are asking “If it’s so miserable, why do you do this?”
I have to admit that last week, after a morning of frozen everything, I thought my love affair with my cows might be over, but apparently not. I just keep on doing what needs to be done and on some level, I enjoy caring for the animals. Even in this weather!
Even when I get home and warm, it’s hard to find motivation. I’m cold, tired and bored. I’ve watched every fishing video on Youtube, courtesy of my son, and read everything that I care to read.
While I’m still trying to limit my screen time because of brain fog, but while scrolling Facebook, I found this on a page of a woman I greatly admire for her strength and wisdom. It made me think about myself and why I do what I do at the farm.
I didn’t write this and I don’t know who did, but a lot of it rings true for me.
“Ode to the Feral Woman”
“I’d like to tell you that my dishes have only piled up the past two days because I’ve been around the clock prepping for this atrocious weather, but that would only be partially true. They pile up any time I can find anything reasonably justified to do, other than dishes. Just as laundry follows the same suit, as well as cooking and cleaning at times.”
“I realized many years ago that it wasn’t that I lacked skill, but desire.”
“My soul is not set afire by being the best home maker, but by growing flowers and plants, shoveling dirt, snow or manure, breathing the cold fresh air, letting the sun beat on my face, and tending animals.”
“I’ve struggled with the fact that I am – well, me. I am a feral woman. I finally made peace with this when I saw a quote circulating around that said, “the term domestic housewife implies there must be a feral one.”
“We may not have perfect houses, but we still make them a home. We may not be domestic, but it does not make us less.”
“If anything, our strength is found as we care feed sacks across our shoulders, as we till up dirt to plant gardens, as we tend a life to provide food for our families all while we still carry the softness of a woman.”
“Here’s to the feral women. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them.”
“Author unknown, but clearly a bloody marvelous woman.”