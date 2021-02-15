Finding inspiration

It is hard to find inspiration when it is this cold outside. Time seems to stand still. Or maybe it froze. It’s hard to tell during these days of below zero temperatures and even colder windchills.

It’s dangerous to be outside for long periods of time and so I’ve found myself quickly doing what needs to be done with the cattle and other farm animals before retreating back to warmth. Since I wear extra layers of thermal wear that easily weigh 30 lbs., I am usually not that surprised that I’m exhausted at the end of the feeding.

Walking through the deep snow, face frozen and praying that the automatic waterer has miraculously stayed open has been my days for the last week.

I’m not alone. Every other farmer with livestock is in the same situation throughout the Midwest. At least our cows have not started to have their calves yet. I know several people that are trying to save calves in their garages, on their porches or maybe in their bathtubs.

So many of you are asking “If it’s so miserable, why do you do this?”