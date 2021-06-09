Finding the good

The other day I was visiting a retired farmer whose land is on the west edge of Cortland. There are homes nearby with streetlights that shine from dusk ‘til dawn. According to the farmer, the crops he plants in that area grow taller and stronger than all the rest in his field. He believes it’s because those crops get more light. Indeed, when the sun goes down, the streetlights continue to illumine the area until the morning.
Hearing how those crops respond to the streetlights made me think about our lives as Christians. At times, we too experience darkness. It’s part of our lives as human beings. But isn’t it amazing that even in the darkest of times, we can often find something good that has come from it? That’s how God works. Those dark and challenging experiences can make us stronger and help us grow in ways we never could have expected. And often it’s not until we have gotten through it all and are able to look back that we can see how the light was still there all along.
When you think back over the last year, is there anything good you can say came out of the pandemic? I think it’s easy to name the sacrifices that we had to make and all the things we didn’t like about it. But can you name ways that the last year has helped you grow? Are we better people now than we were a year ago because of all that we’ve been through? Have we learned to love and respect our neighbors more and see them as fellow children of God?
In John 15:12, Jesus says, “This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you.” Jesus’ life was a life of love. The kind of love that’s not afraid to touch someone who is sick with disease and offer healing in God’s name. The kind of love that isn’t afraid to get in the face of people like tax collectors, people who exploited those who had little, and to call them to repentance and offer forgiveness. The kind of love that Jesus shows after he’s resurrected – a love that says, “Peace be with you” to the very disciples who had abandoned him when he was arrested.
Can it be that the challenges of the past year have helped us grow in what Martin Luther called being “Christ’s one to another?” My prayer is that the pandemic has made us stronger, kinder, more generous, forgiving, and loving people. Amen.