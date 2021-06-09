Finding the good

The other day I was visiting a retired farmer whose land is on the west edge of Cortland. There are homes nearby with streetlights that shine from dusk ‘til dawn. According to the farmer, the crops he plants in that area grow taller and stronger than all the rest in his field. He believes it’s because those crops get more light. Indeed, when the sun goes down, the streetlights continue to illumine the area until the morning.

Hearing how those crops respond to the streetlights made me think about our lives as Christians. At times, we too experience darkness. It’s part of our lives as human beings. But isn’t it amazing that even in the darkest of times, we can often find something good that has come from it? That’s how God works. Those dark and challenging experiences can make us stronger and help us grow in ways we never could have expected. And often it’s not until we have gotten through it all and are able to look back that we can see how the light was still there all along.