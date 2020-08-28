Focused on moving forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was recently approached by a producer from “Dateline NBC” who wanted to talk about the impact of the $28 million “Beatrice Six” settlement that is slowly being repaid with Gage County tax dollars.

It seems that veteran newsman Keith Morrison, most well-known for his spots on “Dateline NBC” also has a side project tabbed “Keith Morrison Investigates,” and he wanted to take a closer look at the Beatrice Six.

(For the record, the crew didn't have a firm timeline on when this segment on Beatrice might actually run. We'll be sure to share with Daily Sun readers when we know more.)

If you’re a regular reader of the Daily Sun you already know the history of the “Beatrice Six,” the six wrongfully convicted people who were sent to prison for the murder of Helen Wilson back in the 1980s. They were exonerated in 2009 when modern DNA evidence proved it was another man who committed the murder.

In July 2016 a jury awarded the six a total of $28 million for their wrongful conviction, which has led to increased taxes in Gage County.

I initially laughed off the producer’s request to go on-camera to answer questions about the case.