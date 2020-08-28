Focused on moving forward

I was recently approached by a producer from “Dateline NBC” who wanted to talk about the impact of the $28 million “Beatrice Six” settlement that is slowly being repaid with Gage County tax dollars.
It seems that veteran newsman Keith Morrison, most well-known for his spots on “Dateline NBC” also has a side project tabbed “Keith Morrison Investigates,” and he wanted to take a closer look at the Beatrice Six.
(For the record, the crew didn't have a firm timeline on when this segment on Beatrice might actually run. We'll be sure to share with Daily Sun readers when we know more.)
If you’re a regular reader of the Daily Sun you already know the history of the “Beatrice Six,” the six wrongfully convicted people who were sent to prison for the murder of Helen Wilson back in the 1980s. They were exonerated in 2009 when modern DNA evidence proved it was another man who committed the murder.
In July 2016 a jury awarded the six a total of $28 million for their wrongful conviction, which has led to increased taxes in Gage County.
I initially laughed off the producer’s request to go on-camera to answer questions about the case.
“I have a face for newspapers not television,” I told her. “Besides, I didn’t sit through the court hearings, I only read the stories and notes like many others.”
She persisted and soon I found myself in a video chat with Mr. Morrison.
My basic take on the subject is this:
The “Beatrice Six” could have happened anywhere. The fact that it happened in Beatrice, Nebraska is not an indictment on the people who live her.
Our community is much more than the Beatrice Six and the leaders of this community are working hard to ensure that neither the Beatrice Six nor the subsequent financial setback will define our community or have any negative impact on its future.
Gage County was left with a black eye when six people were wrongfully convicted. That’s not to be swept under the rug or ignored.
But black eyes heal.
Through factories closing, flooding and depressions – Beatrice and Gage County have persevered.
Morrison himself marveled at how the “Beatrice Six” has curiously branded the community.
“This kind of thing has happened many times,” he noted. “We’ve probably covered similar stories on ‘Dateline’ five or six times, but they were never branded ‘The New York 5’ or ‘The Chicago 2’ or whatever it might be.”
He raised a good point.
But that’s just one chapter of this story, and there’s a far more inspiring part that comes next:
Our community pride and our spirit will not be held down by something that is beyond our control. I explained to Mr. Morrison that I’ve lived in small towns from Kentucky to Minnesota and many stops in between, but this is where I chose to put down roots and raise my family.
The Beatrice Six judgment doesn’t change all the things that make our community special. It certainly doesn’t make it less special.
As Mr. Morrison asked about taxes and if people are angry about the judgment I sensed my answer surprised him.
Sure, we are paying higher taxes that we’d prefer to not pay. But I don’t get the sense anyone is looking to lay blame or hold grudges over what happened.
We are dealing with the consequences and looking forward, not backward.
As they say in television, “stay tuned for what happens next.”
Reach Patrick Ethridge at pethridge@beatricedailysun.com
