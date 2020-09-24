Following Jesus in the time of COVID-19

And part of loving God will mean loving our neighbors. How do we love our neighbors? Maybe loving our neighbors will mean checking in on them. Give them a call. Maybe you have something that you can share with them? This is a great way to love God—by putting into action our love of neighbor. Or maybe what they really need is just someone to talk to or pray with them over the phone. This can be a lonely time. Let’s remind our neighbors that they are loved and cared for

One way that our churches throughout the Beatrice community have been working to love our neighbors is by meeting their material needs. Our Food Pantry in town had to close down due to an exposure to the virus. Where will people get their much needed aid and food?

So community organizations, churches, and all kinds of people all banded together. We set up a temporary food pantry at the YMCA. We asked people to bring food and give money, and the donations from our community were profoundly generous! In a difficult time when there are so many disagreements and reasons to separate and do our own thing, we saw our community come together to love our neighbors.

Friends, how will you love God during this time? How will you love your neighbors during this time?

May you use this time as an opportunity to spread the love of Christ through your words and through your actions, so that we might see God’s Kingdom Come and God’s will be done here in our lives—here in our Beatrice community—as we continue to grow in our faith and follow in Jesus’ footsteps.

